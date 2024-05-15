'Don't Be So Stupid': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Trashes 'Garbage' New York Times Poll Showing Donald Trump Ahead of Joe Biden
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough raged about a fresh New York Times poll that found Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in the race for the 2024 White House, RadarOnline.com can report.
The New York Times poll, which was released on Monday, found Trump leading President Biden in five out of six crucial swing states. Those states included Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada.
But flash forward to Wednesday morning, and Scarborough blasted the “garbage” new poll. He also accused the New York Times of “actively shaping” the current election cycle.
“The New York Times right now is actively shaping the election cycle,” Scarborough charged on the latest episode of Morning Joe. “This poll comes out on a Sunday and on Monday people go: Oh, and I heard it.”
“I’m sitting there going: Oh, don’t be so stupid,” the MSNBC host continued. “It warps reality, and everybody responds to that in the media and in the political world.”
Meanwhile, Scarborough also accused the New York Times of “distorting” President Biden’s poll numbers ahead of the general election in November – especially when the outlet will inevitably release another poll that shows Biden beating Trump in certain key states.
“It distorts all of the opinion,” the Morning Joe host fumed further. “It distorts everything.”
“That keeps happening every month when this comes out,” he continued. “And then finally, about two weeks later, after the residue of the New York Times poll leaves, people go: Oh, I think Joe Biden is on a winning streak.”
“Then two weeks later, it comes out again, and it’s garbage,” Scarborough said on Wednesday morning. “It’s an outlier.”
“I’m sorry,” he concluded, “the New York Times has to know what they’re doing.”
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the “garbage” New York Times poll that Scarborough criticized on Wednesday morning showed ex-President Trump leading President Biden in five out of six key battleground states.
According to the new poll, Trump leads Biden by three points in Pennsylvania; seven points in Arizona; seven points in Michigan; ten points in Georgia; and a whopping 12 points in Nevada.
Meanwhile, President Biden polled two points ahead of Trump in Wisconsin.
The Times poll also found that many young and nonwhite voters have been disappointed in President Biden’s first term in office.
Several of those polled this month cited the economy, as well as the escalating war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as reasons why they might not vote for Biden come November.
“It is concerning to me when I keep seeing press come out of the White House where they keep saying the economy is good,” one respondent explained regarding the current economy. “That’s really weird because I’m paying more on taxes and more on groceries and more on housing and more on fuel. So that doesn’t feel good.”
“I think it’s made quite a bit of difference in that it made me more heavily than in the past push toward voting for a third party, even if I feel that the candidates almost 100 percent won’t win,” another respondent said regarding the war in Gaza. “It’s starting to reach into my moral conscience, I guess.”