'Out of Touch': President Biden Sparks Backlash for Suggesting People 'Have the Money to Spend' When Asked About 30 Percent Grocery Price Increase

In regard to inflation, he agreed during a new interview with CNN's Erin Burnett that Americans feel the increased price of groceries and other items they need for the day-to-day, arguing it was more about frustration than being unable to afford it.

"There's real pain," Burnett said, noting that people are spending more on food and groceries now than in the past 30 years.

"It really is, and it is real, but the fact is that if you take a look at what people have, they have the money to spend. It angers them and it angers me that you have to spend more," Biden said.