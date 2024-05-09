'Out of Touch': President Biden Sparks Backlash for Suggesting People 'Have the Money to Spend' When Asked About 30 Percent Grocery Price Increase
President Joe Biden's response to a question about a rapid increase in grocery costs has sparked an intense backlash as people claim it shows the Democratic frontrunner is "removed from reality of what the people are truly going through."
Biden was asked about a reported 30 percent surge in the cost of groceries since the beginning of the pandemic as many families still struggle to put food on their table, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In regard to inflation, he agreed during a new interview with CNN's Erin Burnett that Americans feel the increased price of groceries and other items they need for the day-to-day, arguing it was more about frustration than being unable to afford it.
"There's real pain," Burnett said, noting that people are spending more on food and groceries now than in the past 30 years.
"It really is, and it is real, but the fact is that if you take a look at what people have, they have the money to spend. It angers them and it angers me that you have to spend more," Biden said.
"For example, the whole idea of this notion that you have... shrinkflation... It's like 20% less for the same price, that is corporate greed. It is corporate greed and we've got to deal with it."
Biden's response was met with intense criticism online from social media users who claimed it showed he's out of touch.
"He never acknowledges the real problem — Bidenomics," one posted via X, formerly Twitter.
"Good grief. Who has extra money? He lives in his little bubble with his cronies. They are all elites and don’t know how regular people live," another wrote.
A third agreed, chiming in, "He has no idea how the average American lives."
Meanwhile, a fourth reasoned, "What he means is price gouging = inflation … those companies are simply saying hey we want to make back what we lost due to covid. That's not our problem prices are high."
According to a recent CNN poll, Biden's approval ratings for the economy (34 percent) and inflation (29 percent) remain starkly negative.
Burnett also asked the commander-in-chief why voters should believe that he will succeed at creating jobs where GOP rival Donald Trump failed.
"He's never succeeded in creating jobs. And I've never failed. I've created over 15 million jobs since I've been president," Biden said.
Biden continued, "Other than Herbert Hoover, he is the only other president who lost more jobs than he created in his four-year term."
This afternoon, Trump fired back at Biden on his Truth Social platform, calling him the "worst" president in the history of the U.S. while touting his own accomplishments as commander-in-chief.
Trump also shared another video pushing his rival to lock in a time and place for a debate "ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE!"