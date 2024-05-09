As this outlet reported, the women filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe using "Jane Doe" pseudonyms in January. They accused Lythgoe of showing up on the short-lived 2003 competition show's set and dressing rooms and "openly swatted and groped" their butts.

The contestants claimed employees of the show "witnessed" his alleged "groping and swatting" but Lythgoe is fighting back, claiming the women provided zero evidence to back up their cover-up accusations.