'When the Met Gala Was Chic and Classy': Katherine Schwarzenegger Takes Dig At 2024 Event With Throwback Photo of Mom

Katherine Schwarzenegger took a roundabout dig at the 2024 Met Gala in a social media post.

May 9 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Katherine Schwarzenegger seemed to be unimpressed by the Met Gala this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The author and wife of Chris Pratt took to social media after Monday's star-studded event in New York to share a throwback photo of her mom, Maria Shriver, attending the gala in 2001. She also took the opportunity to indirectly throw some shade at how the grand fundraiser has evolved over the years.

"When the Met Gala was chic and classy," Schwarzenegger wrote in her Instagram story.

Schwarzenegger reposted a throwback photo of her mom, Maria Shriver, at the Met Gala in 2001.

Shriver originally posted the photo, showing off the lavender dress and matching shawl she wore to the Metropolitan Museum of Art more than two decades ago. The theme of that year's gala was "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years."

"Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night," the former First Lady of California and ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote on Monday.

"Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline," she continued, before asking her followers, "What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?"

The gala has been held on the first Monday in May every year since it began in December 1948 to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert originally concocted the idea of the gala as a means of raising money for the Costume Institute. This year's event brought in more than $26 million, the Associated Press reported.

This year's guest list included several high-profile celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Zendaya.

The 2024 exhibit was titled, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the theme of the party was "The Garden of Time."

The high-profile guest list included celebrities like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

Met Gala co-chair and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was also in attendance. She discussed how the event changed since its inception in her 2014 book, Vogue & The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

"Over the years, the party has evolved from a dinner of Manhattan socialites to a must-watch red carpet and costume party, featuring star attendees from all over the world," Wintour wrote.

“It’s become one of the rare occasions when movie stars, models, designers, society swans, rock legends, athletes, politicians, and rappers, not to mention a cultural icon or two, come together to celebrate fashion—and get to spend a night at the museum," the fashion maven continued.

