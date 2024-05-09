'When the Met Gala Was Chic and Classy': Katherine Schwarzenegger Takes Dig At 2024 Event With Throwback Photo of Mom

Katherine Schwarzenegger seemed to be unimpressed by the Met Gala this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The author and wife of Chris Pratt took to social media after Monday's star-studded event in New York to share a throwback photo of her mom, Maria Shriver, attending the gala in 2001. She also took the opportunity to indirectly throw some shade at how the grand fundraiser has evolved over the years.

"When the Met Gala was chic and classy," Schwarzenegger wrote in her Instagram story.