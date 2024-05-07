Your tip
2024 Met Gala: Stars Command the Red Carpet in Glamorous and Daring Outfits for 'Garden of Time' Theme

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme pp
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Check out what the stars wore at the 2024 Met Gala.

By:

May 7 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

The 2024 Met Gala was a big night for fashion, and many stars got the show started by commanding the red carpet wearing their most ethereal ensembles, RadarOnline.com can report.

This year, the Costume Institute's new exhibition was none other than "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the theme was "The Garden of Time."

Several A-listers made an appearance, including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who served as the evening's co-chairs.

Max Hollein, the current CEO and Director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, previously hinted this year's event will feature a splash of florals and be one to remember.

"The Met's innovative spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment," Hollein shared.

"Sleeping Beauties will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell, and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty, and artistic brilliance of the works on display."

See photos from the 2024 Met Gala below:

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City starlet dazzled in a playful frock designed by Richard Quinn.

met gala red carpet photos garden of time theme
Source: @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer was a vision in a glittering gown created by Prabal Gurung.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: @demilovato/TikTok
Eva Chen

The style star and author wowed in a Robert Wun number.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: @evachen212/Instagram
Ashley Graham

The model dropped jaws in a form-fitting Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: @ashleygraham/TikTok
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor and his wife looked like royalty on the carpet, matching in Tom Ford.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA
Emily Ratajkowski

The top model stunned in a slinky and figure-hugging Versace dress.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: SIB / KCS Presse / MEGA
Zendaya

The Euphoria star looked straight out of a storybook in her blue and green Maison Margiela couture gown.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA
Jennifer Lopez

The superstar took it home with a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture creation that was fully hand-embroidered with warm silver pearls and rhinestones.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA
Bad Bunny

Benito sent fans wild in a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA
Irina Shayk

The supermodel was the epitome of Hollywood glamour in her full-length dress made entirely of an invisible net of Swarovski crystals.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: SIB / KCS Presse / MEGA
Uma Thurman

The Kill Bill star turned heads in a custom blue silk taffeta gown by Tory Burch.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Gigi Hadid

The cover girl oozed sophistication in a white off-the-shoulder Thom Browne gown featuring a yellow rose design.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Cynthia Erivo

The actress blew a kiss toward the camera wearing a fashionable Thom Browne gown that flaunted her midriff.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Ariana Grande

The singer looked lovely in Loewe before taking the stage for a performance.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Sabrina Carpenter

The singer caused a stir in her custom bustier gown with bouffant skirt by Oscar de la Renta.

met gala outfits photos garden of time theme
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
