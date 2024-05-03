President Joe Biden Cost Los Angeles More Than $2.6M During 3-day Fundraising Visit: Report
President Joe Biden reportedly cost Los Angeles more than $2.5 million when he visited the city for three days late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as President Biden continues to outraise ex-President Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 White House, it was revealed that Biden cost Los Angeles approximately $2.6 million back in December 2023.
According to financial documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, Biden’s three-day visit from December 8 to December 10 cost the LAPD a whopping $2,633,847.66 for 19,485 hours of work.
$1,833,818.07 of the more than $2.6 million was reportedly paid out to regular LAPD officers, while an additional $540,720.22 was needed to pay the city’s police sergeants and detective supervisors.
Another $113,000 was reportedly paid to LAPD lieutenants, while the wages for police captains and civilian labor came out to approximately $50,000 each.
Meanwhile, President Biden reportedly raised a record $15 million for his 2024 re-election campaign during the three-day visit to LA in December.
Tickets for one event – a star-studded fundraiser in Holmby Hills held on Friday, December 8 – reportedly ranged from $1,000 to $500,000.
"Literally, I believe, the future of American democracy is at stake," President Biden said during an 11-minute speech at the home of former U.S. ambassador to Spain James Costos that weekend. "The greatest threat Trump poses is to our democracy, because if we lost that, we lose everything.
"We will be one of those generations that can say: We saved democracy."
While the LAPD was forced to shell out more than $2.6 million for Biden’s three-day visit in December, the department was also forced to deal with an increase in civil unrest after pro-Palestine protestors demonstrated outside the venues where Biden’s fundraisers were being held.
“At one point an unlawful assembly and dispersal order was issued due to the protestors actions including throwing objects at officers and passing vehicles,” the LAPD reported at the time. “The crowd slowly dispersed, and no arrests were made, no use of force, and no officers were injured.”
There was also reportedly an increase in vandalism during President Biden’s visit.
“The graffiti is being removed today and crime reports have been taken,” the department said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign has so far outraised ex-President Trump’s 2024 campaign with just six months left before the general election in November.
President Biden was estimated to have raised upwards of $200 million for his re-election campaign as of last month. In comparison, ex-President Trump’s campaign has struggled to surpass more than $50 million.
“If Donald Trump put up these kinds of numbers on The Apprentice, he’d fire himself,” Biden’s campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, quipped.