Memoir Revelation: Whoopi Goldberg Says Mother Never Divorced Clergyman Father After Learning He Was Gay

Whoopi, whose real name is Caryn Johnson, had an older brother, Clyde K. Johnson, who later passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2015 at the age of 65.

She disclosed that Emma remained loyal to husband Robert James Johnson, who was described as an absentee father in Whoopi's memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, despite a stunning revelation about his sexuality.

"My mother didn't talk about the marriage ending because she stayed married to him until the day he passed, nor do I think she ever thought of it as a failure," The View host candidly shared in an excerpt published by The Sun. "It turns out that my dad was gay. Which couldn't have been easy either."