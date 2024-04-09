Whoopi Goldberg Draws Awkward Laughter After Claiming Lindsey Graham 'Has Been on His Knees' for Donald Trump
Whoopi Goldberg prompted awkward laughs from The View audience after she said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham "has been on his knees" for ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
All the comedian could do was shake her head at the audience as they laughed at her comment, forcing her to clarify what she meant.
During Tuesday's edition of the daytime talk show, Goldberg began the discussion on the hot topic issue of abortion access by noting strong statements from former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's "little minion" Sen. Graham.
Pence and Graham both spoke out against Trump after the ex-president seemingly switched his stance and declared abortion legislation should be left to individual states to decide, not the federal government.
Goldberg appeared taken aback by Graham flipping on Trump.
"I was a little surprised that Lindsey Graham, who has been on his knees for…" the comedian began to say before the awkward burst out in laughter.
Goldberg took an awkward pause as she held up a finger and shook her head at the audience before clarifying what she meant.
Alyssa Farah Griffin took a sip from her mug as Sunny Hostin made a face at the comment. Goldberg continued, "At the temple of this man."
"It did not start out that way! And many of them have done that, they’ve all sort of fallen to their knees and they’ve been worshipping him," Goldberg added.
The uncomfortable exchange followed Graham's comments on Trump on Monday.
"I think we should draw a line," Graham told reporters after the ex-president said abortion rights should be left to the states. "We know that the Dobbs decision did not say that there’s no federal role. There are three laws on the books at the federal level. So the idea that Dobbs prevents the federal government from acting, I think, is an error."
The South Carolina lawmaker continued to slam Trump for making a "mistake" on abortion legislation as he vowed to continue fighting for federal limits.
"The idea of the Republican Party abandoning the opposition to late-term abortion, I think, would be a mistake, because most Americans oppose late-term abortion," Graham said. "For the pro-life movement, it’s about the child, not geography. So if you’re turning the pro-life movement into a geographical movement, I think you’re making a mistake."