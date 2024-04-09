Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump

'I Blame Myself for Lindsey Graham': Trump Slams Senator's Rebuke of Abortion Stance

donal trump lindsey graham mega

Donald Trump clapped back at Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who disagrees with the ex-president's stance on abortion.

By:

Apr. 8 2024, Published 8:07 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is pulling no punches in response to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's rebuke regarding his newly announced stance that abortion should be regulated at the state level, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Graham, a staunch advocate of a nationwide abortion ban, argued the former president's view would "age about as well as the Dred Scott decision."

"I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue," Graham wrote in a post on X Monday. "Dobbs does not require that conclusion legally and the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child – not geography."

lindsey graham x
Source: X/@LindseyGrahamSC

Graham said Trump's views would "age about as well as the Dred Scott decision."

His comments stemmed from a video statement the former president released earlier in the day to set the record straight regarding his stance on abortion laws. Trump said he was against a nationwide ban, and that it should be up to states to decide on restrictions.

"From a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state," Trump, the presumed 2024 Republican presidential nominee, said in his statement.

"Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others. And that’s what they will be at the end of the day," he continued.

donald trump mega
Source: MEGA

Trump released a video statement Monday morning to set the record straight regarding his stance on abortion laws.

Graham quickly responded, "The states' rights only rationale today runs contrary to an American consensus that would limit late-term abortions."

"Forty-seven of fifty European nations have national limits on abortion between twelve and fifteen weeks. This is the civilized world’s position," the senator from South Carolina wrote.

He also said he planned to introduce legislation and "advocate that there should be a national minimum standard limiting abortion at fifteen weeks because the child is capable of feeling pain, with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."

Trump clapped back on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying Graham was "doing a great disservice to the Republican Party, and to our Country."

"I blame myself for Lindsey Graham, because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!" Trump wrote in a post.

"At first he wanted no Abortions under any circumstances, then he was up to 6 weeks, where you’re allowed Abortion, now he’s up to 15 weeks, where you’re allowed Abortion, but what he doesn’t understand, or perhaps he does, is the Radical Left Democrats, who are destroying our Country, will never approve anything that he or the Republicans want," the former president said in another post.

donald trump truth social
Source: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday to respond to reactions from his announcement.

"The Democrats are thrilled with Lindsey, because they want this Issue to simmer for as long a period of time as possible," he wrote in yet another post.

He spent much of the day posting to his social media platform, Truth Social, responding to pundits and politicians who reacted to the announcement.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough admitted he was “surprised” by the development, while political commentator Molly Jong Fast called out statements he made as lies.

lindsey graham mega
Source: MEGA

Graham is a staunch advocate of a nationwide abortion ban.

"Trump installed the three justices who overturned Roe v wade ergo this is a lie," Fast wrote in a post. Do not repeat Trump verbatim, especially in a situation like this, where he has laid the groundwork for a national abortion ban and his people are working behind the scenes right now, to ban the abortion pill."

"Trump is lying about leaving abortion up to the states and if you repeat his lie you are enabling him," she continued.

