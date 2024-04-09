'I Blame Myself for Lindsey Graham': Trump Slams Senator's Rebuke of Abortion Stance

Donald Trump is pulling no punches in response to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's rebuke regarding his newly announced stance that abortion should be regulated at the state level, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Graham, a staunch advocate of a nationwide abortion ban, argued the former president's view would "age about as well as the Dred Scott decision."

"I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue," Graham wrote in a post on X Monday. "Dobbs does not require that conclusion legally and the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child – not geography."