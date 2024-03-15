Olivia Rodrigo Stops Local Abortion Fund Groups From Passing Out Free Emergency Contraceptives, Condoms at Concerts
Abortion organizations are prohibited from handing out emergency contraceptives at stops on Olivia Rodrigo's Guts tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After Rodrigo garnered widespread media attention for passing out free emergency contraceptives and other sexual health materials at shows, local abortion funds were told on Thursday that the practice was halted because "children are present at the concerts."
According to three sources, the decision was made by the Drivers License singer's team and was communicated via Slack by the National Network of Abortion Funds.
Jade Hurley, communications manager for the D.C. Abortion Fund, said Rodrigo's team preferred for local groups to stop handing out free lubrication, condoms, and Plan B because "children are present at the concerts," according to Variety.
"The reality is that youth have sex, and youth need access to birth control and emergency contraception," Hurley told the outlet. "What we’re doing is completely legal in all 50 states."
Destini Spaeth, chair of the Prairie Abortion Fund, strongly disagreed with the decision from the pop star's team.
Spaeth, who will host a booth at Rodrigo's March 15 concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, said, "There is something really positive about a 16- or 15-year-old having a Plan B and a few condoms in her dresser to use as she needs it."
"Sex and sexual health tools — whether that be abortion, Plan B, condoms — are villainized because you’re [seen as being] promiscuous," Spaeth continued.
"We don’t look at it as a sign of responsibility. … If the kids aren’t getting the education that they need in school, at least they can rely on reproductive health organizations in their communities to get that information and resources to them."
While the Prairie Abortion Fund was restricted from handing out emergency contraceptives, condoms, and lubricants at Friday night's concert, the group's presence will still be at the show to hand out buttons, hats, and informational materials.
Local abortion fund groups have been handing out materials since March 8. Rodrigo received overwhelming praise for the group's work at her concert after a photo from Right by You and the Missouri Abortion Fund went viral after the pop star's St. Louis concert.
"The idea that we haven’t been thoughtful or careful in carrying out our work at this event, or any event, is just incorrect," said Right by You founder Stephanie Kraft Sheley.
"Our position is that it does not hurt a young person to see us out in the community doing that work," Sheley added. "None of that pearl clutching happened before our eyes at this event, and it nevers does."
"It was very normal to see a younger child walk up with curiosity with their parent and have the parent explain to them what’s on the table and why we’re here. … We’re not having children walk up and grab things off the table that aren’t for children."
Hurley noted disappointment in common misconceptions about the materials being handed out.
"It’s disappointing that extremists are causing a moral panic over something they don’t even understand," the D.C. Abortion Fund communications manager said.
"They don’t know the difference between emergency contraception [like Plan B] and the abortion pill, which are two completely different things."