Olivia Rodrigo Stops Local Abortion Fund Groups From Passing Out Free Emergency Contraceptives, Condoms at Concerts

Spaeth, who will host a booth at Rodrigo's March 15 concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, said, "There is something really positive about a 16- or 15-year-old having a Plan B and a few condoms in her dresser to use as she needs it."

"Sex and sexual health tools — whether that be abortion, Plan B, condoms — are villainized because you’re [seen as being] promiscuous," Spaeth continued.

"We don’t look at it as a sign of responsibility. … If the kids aren’t getting the education that they need in school, at least they can rely on reproductive health organizations in their communities to get that information and resources to them."