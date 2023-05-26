Indiana Doctor Hit With $3k Fine After Speaking Out About Abortion She Performed on 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

Caitlin Bernard, the doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, was hit with a $3,000 fine for violating ethical standards and state laws by speaking out about the case that gained international media attention, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I did not release any protected health information. I complied with all patient confidentiality and HIPAA laws to the best of my knowledge," Bernard said during a state hearing about her comments made to a reporter from the Indianapolis Star last summer.