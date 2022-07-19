Indiana Doctor Who Performed Abortion On 10-Year-Old Fires Off Cease & Desist To Attorney General Who 'Smeared' Her

An Indiana doctor who provided an abortion for a 10-year-old abuse victim from Ohio has issued a "cease and desist" letter to Indiana's Republican attorney general, Todd Rokita, Radar has learned.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard demanded he stop making "defamatory" remarks about her, while Rokita's office responded that "no false or misleading statements have been made."

Bernard has been accused of being an "abortion activist" by Rokita, who questioned if she had reported the procedure to state officials.