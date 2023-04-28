Nebraska Republican Rep. Steve Halloran Slammed for Anti-Abortion Take: 'No One's Forcing Anyone to be Pregnant'
Nebraska state representative Steve Halloran has been blasted by critics for his position on anti-abortion legislation. At the state capitol in Lincoln, Rep. Halloran told fellow lawmakers and constituents that "no one's forcing anyone to be pregnant," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Republican's comments came as Nebraska lawmakers convened on Thursday to vote for a six-week abortion bill, which would be one of the most restrictive in the country.
While the vote on the abortion ban did not pass, it did not stop Rep. Halloran from being slammed online for his stance.
"We’ve been in a state in our country where, for 50 years, abortion has become normal, and phrases such as ‘forcing women to be pregnant’ are used," Halloran said on the house floor. "No one’s forcing anyone to be pregnant. Pregnancy’s a voluntary act between two consenting adults."
"We won’t go into details, we’re all adults here and there may be some children here, but no one’s forcing anyone to become pregnant," Halloran added.
The video, shared by Heartland Signal, of the Nebraska lawmaker quickly went viral online, allowing critics to call Halloran out for appearing to fail to recognize pregnancies as a result of sexual assault and incest.
"Except, yes, they are forcing women to carry an unwanted pregnancy," a Twitter user wrote in response. "Pregnancy is not always voluntary. Sex is not always voluntary."
Another chimed in with a contribution to the obvious, "Really what about rape victims?"
"That’s cool how they don’t have rape in Nebraska," added another.
Others attacked the generation of lawmakers who have been at the forefront of the anti-abortion debate.
"I’m so sick of old white men," replied one viewer, who's response was like over 4,000 times.
The repulsion for Halloran's words seen in the comment section represented a majority cry from constituents who felt politics had no place in a doctor's office nor dictate an individual's personal health care choices.