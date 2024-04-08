MSNBC's Joe Scarborough 'Surprised' by Donald Trump's Bombshell Abortion Rights Pledge: ‘I Thought He’d Tried to Weasel Out of It’

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump took to Truth Social on Monday morning to announce that he would not support a national abortion ban and that the issue should instead be left up to the individual state.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land,” he announced. “In this case, the law of the state.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.