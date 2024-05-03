'Absolutely a Crucifixion': 'Fox & Friends' Segment Compares Donald Trump's Criminal Trials to Persecution of Jesus Christ

While Trump was back in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday morning for his hush money trial, Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hosted her diner segment from Lizard's Thicket in Columbia, South Carolina, where she spoke to several supporters of the ex-president, including Hawkins.

Earhardt chatted with patrons, who called Trump "strong" for facing multiple trials before she asked Hawkins' opinion of the ex-president's legal mess.