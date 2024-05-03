Your tip
'Absolutely a Crucifixion': 'Fox & Friends' Segment Compares Donald Trump's Criminal Trials to Persecution of Jesus Christ

donald trump cryptic warning possible return presidency careful bite
Source: MEGA

Chip Hawkins compared Donald Trump's legal woes to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

May 3 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Former South Carolina Rep. Chip Hawkins appeared on Fox & Friends and compared Donald Trump's numerous trials to the persecution of Jesus Christ, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hawkins called Trump's legal woes a "complete crucifixion."

donald trump mocks sleepy crooked joe biden pause teleprompter blunder
The ex-South Carolina rep compared Trump's trials to the persecution of Christ.

While Trump was back in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday morning for his hush money trial, Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hosted her diner segment from Lizard's Thicket in Columbia, South Carolina, where she spoke to several supporters of the ex-president, including Hawkins.

Earhardt chatted with patrons, who called Trump "strong" for facing multiple trials before she asked Hawkins' opinion of the ex-president's legal mess.

donald trump goes off rant judge merchan new york hush money trial
Hawkins said the criminal trials were 'absolutely a crucifixion.'

"He loves this country. Right. Chip Hawkins is behind me might recognize him. He was a representative for South Carolina," Earhardt introduced Hawkins. "So, Chuck, what do you think about Donald Trump?"

"You know, I think he is, absolutely the best man for the job. We need some strength in this country, and we need it quickly," Hawkins replied.

donald trump mocks sleepy crooked joe biden pause teleprompter blunder
Hawkins said Trump needed to 'win this battle' for the country.

Earhardt then asked the former South Carolina rep his thoughts on Trump's trials. "What about these trials and what they’re doing to him? I’m sure you feel sorry for him, too," he stated.

"It is just absolutely a crucifixion," Hawkins said. "It’s awful. And I can’t even imagine what he’s going through."

"Pray for him every day, and we just hope he can stay, stay the front and and win this battle and go over the goal line and take this country back," Hawkins added.

donald trump goes off rant judge merchan new york hush money trial
Trump has repeatedly claimed he's being unjustly prosecuted in a 'Biden trial.'

Meanwhile, Trump's criminal hush money trial continued with longtime aide Hope Hicks' testimony. Throughout the trial, the ex-president has claimed he's being unfairly prosecuted and baselessly accused Joe Biden of being behind the trial, which he's called "election interference."

Earlier in the week, when the court was not in session, Trump hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin. While repeating his "Biden trial" claim to a local reporter, the ex-president was called out for a lack of evidence to support his accusations against the president regarding his legal issues.

While speaking with Fox 6 Milwaukee's Jason Calvi, Trump said he was currently in court for a "fake trial" that "came from Biden."

"It’s a Biden trial to try and keep me off the trail —" Trump continued before the reporter interrupted, "I don’t think there’s evidence of that, that he was involved with this."

"There’s evidence," Trump quipped back, failing to show proof supporting his attacks.

