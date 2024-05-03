'Absolutely a Crucifixion': 'Fox & Friends' Segment Compares Donald Trump's Criminal Trials to Persecution of Jesus Christ
Former South Carolina Rep. Chip Hawkins appeared on Fox & Friends and compared Donald Trump's numerous trials to the persecution of Jesus Christ, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hawkins called Trump's legal woes a "complete crucifixion."
While Trump was back in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday morning for his hush money trial, Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hosted her diner segment from Lizard's Thicket in Columbia, South Carolina, where she spoke to several supporters of the ex-president, including Hawkins.
Earhardt chatted with patrons, who called Trump "strong" for facing multiple trials before she asked Hawkins' opinion of the ex-president's legal mess.
"He loves this country. Right. Chip Hawkins is behind me might recognize him. He was a representative for South Carolina," Earhardt introduced Hawkins. "So, Chuck, what do you think about Donald Trump?"
"You know, I think he is, absolutely the best man for the job. We need some strength in this country, and we need it quickly," Hawkins replied.
Earhardt then asked the former South Carolina rep his thoughts on Trump's trials. "What about these trials and what they’re doing to him? I’m sure you feel sorry for him, too," he stated.
"It is just absolutely a crucifixion," Hawkins said. "It’s awful. And I can’t even imagine what he’s going through."
"Pray for him every day, and we just hope he can stay, stay the front and and win this battle and go over the goal line and take this country back," Hawkins added.
Meanwhile, Trump's criminal hush money trial continued with longtime aide Hope Hicks' testimony. Throughout the trial, the ex-president has claimed he's being unfairly prosecuted and baselessly accused Joe Biden of being behind the trial, which he's called "election interference."
Earlier in the week, when the court was not in session, Trump hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin. While repeating his "Biden trial" claim to a local reporter, the ex-president was called out for a lack of evidence to support his accusations against the president regarding his legal issues.
While speaking with Fox 6 Milwaukee's Jason Calvi, Trump said he was currently in court for a "fake trial" that "came from Biden."
"It’s a Biden trial to try and keep me off the trail —" Trump continued before the reporter interrupted, "I don’t think there’s evidence of that, that he was involved with this."
"There’s evidence," Trump quipped back, failing to show proof supporting his attacks.