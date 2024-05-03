Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Michael Avenatti

'Shakedown': Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Tweets From Prison, Accuses Key Witness in Trump Trial of Lying About Stormy Daniels Payment

michael avenatti tweet prison witness trump trial lying stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Michael Avenatti tweeted from prison this week and accused a key witness in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial of lying.

By:

May 3 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted from prison this week and accused a key witness in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial of lying about the suspected payment made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016, RadarOnline.com can report.

Avenatti, who represented Daniels before he was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for extortion and other charges in December 2022, took to X on Thursday to target witness Keith Davidson.

Article continues below advertisement

Avenatti took to X from prison on Thursday to target Trump hush money witness Keith Davidson.

According to the convicted lawyer, Davidson “lied” about the details behind the alleged $130,000 payment Trump and Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Avenatti also accused Davidson and Daniels of “shaking down” and “extorting” Trump nearly eight years ago.

“Keith Davidson is lying,” Avenatti tweeted from FCI Terminal Island on Thursday. “After I confronted her w/ her own text msgs, Daniels admitted to me in early 2019 that she & Davidson had extorted Trump in Oct. 2016 – it was a shakedown.”

“This was one of the many reasons I fired her as a client in Feb. 2019,” the incarcerated lawyer added.

Article continues below advertisement
michael avenatti tweet prison witness trump trial lying stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Avenatti also accused Davidson and Daniels of “shaking down” and “extorting” Trump nearly eight years ago.

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Avenatti’s tweet from prison on Thursday came shortly after witness Keith Davidson finished testifying in ex-President Trump’s criminal hush money trial in Manhattan.

Davidson, an attorney, negotiated the alleged hush money payments that Trump is accused of making to Daniels and former model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

Davidson testified that he negotiated the suspected hush money deals with Michael Cohen shortly before the 2016 election. He also testified that Trump never signed the paperwork.

"There was an understanding that our activities may have in some way assisted the presidential activity of Donald Trump,” Davidson told prosecutor Joshua Steinglass during his testimony this week.

Article continues below advertisement
michael avenatti tweet prison witness trump trial lying stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

"Daniels admitted to me in early 2019 that she & Davidson had extorted Trump in Oct. 2016 – it was a shakedown.”

MORE ON:
Michael Avenatti

Meanwhile, Avenatti’s tweet from prison attacking Davidson this week would not be the first time that the disgraced lawyer spoke out about the embattled 45th president’s ongoing criminal hush money trial.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Avenatti called in to Fox News last week and called the current criminal case against ex-President Trump “grossly unfair.” He also claimed that the case was “politicized,” “uncalled for,” and “flat-out wrong.”

“The case is grossly unfair,” Avenatti told Sean Hannity last Wednesday. “And that’s going to come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I strongly believe that.”

Article continues below advertisement
michael avenatti tweet prison witness trump trial lying stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Avenatti called in to Fox News last week and called the current criminal case against ex-President Trump “grossly unfair.”

“One thing [Trump] and I agree on, is that the politicization of these cases, and this case in particular, is gross, it’s uncalled for, and it’s flat-out wrong,” he continued. “This is an effort to deprive millions of Americans of their choice for president.”

Trump thanked Avenatti for his support early last month after Avenatti issued another tweet – once again from prison – against Daniels and Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank you to Michael Avenatti—for revealing the truth about two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on April 10.

Avenatti was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for extortion, fraud, obstruction, and identity theft back in December 2022.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.