'Shakedown': Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Tweets From Prison, Accuses Key Witness in Trump Trial of Lying About Stormy Daniels Payment

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted from prison this week and accused a key witness in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial of lying about the suspected payment made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016, RadarOnline.com can report.

Avenatti, who represented Daniels before he was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for extortion and other charges in December 2022, took to X on Thursday to target witness Keith Davidson.