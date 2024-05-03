Home > Exclusives > Halsey Exclusive Singer Halsey Slams Ex-Nanny She Accused of Being ‘Intoxicated’ While Watching Her Newborn as They Fight in Court Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann May 3 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Halsey demanded sanctions against her former nanny for making “empty promises” in their bitter court war. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the entertainer asked the court to compel her ex-employee Ashley Funches to complete her deposition.

Funches sat for a deposition on March 12, 2024, but they agreed she would come back for another day. Halsey said her legal team has attempted to schedule a date with Funches and her team, but they have been given the run-around. Halsey said her ex-nanny recently canceled a depo scheduled for May 8.

“[Funches] continues to be noncommittal or outright ignore [Halsey’s] requests to complete [Funches’] deposition,” the motion read. Halsey said she has made “good faith efforts to coordinate [Funches’] deposition for months, and it is still not complete. Defense counsel has tried on countless occasions to secure and confirm the deposition of [Funches] but has been met with silence or empty promises.”

The singer said she doesn’t want the case to drag on any longer. She asked the court to compel Funches to appear on May 8 to complete her deposition. In addition, Halsey demanded sanctions against Funches for her actions.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2022, Funches sued Halsey for wrongful termination and disability discrimination. Funches was hired to work as Halsey’s live-in nanny, according to the suit. The nanny was responsible for caring for the singer’s newborn son Ender.

In her suit, Funches accused Halsey of not paying her proper overtime. She said she complained about the issue while employed. She said Halsey fired her after she asked for time off for a medical procedure. Funches’ lawyer said Halsey “illegally and wrongfully terminated [Funches] in retaliation for complaining about" the singer's "illegal and unlawful practice of failing to pay her overtime wages and on the basis of her disability and/or perceived disability."

Halsey’s rep scoffed at the allegations. She said, "These allegations are baseless. This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care."

They added, "Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised. Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously." A judge has yet to rule on Halsey’s motion to compel Funches’ deposition.