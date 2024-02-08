Your tip
Halsey Demands Ex-Nanny Be Grilled Under Oath After Singer Accuses Her of Being ‘Intoxicated’ While Watching Her Newborn Son

Source: MEGA

Halsey demanded sanctions

Feb. 8 2024, Updated 10:07 a.m. ET

Halsey accused her ex-nanny suing for wrongful termination of refusing to appear for a deposition — following the singer’s claim the employee had been intoxicated while watching her child.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer [real name: Ashley Frangipane] asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to force her ex-nanny Ashley Funches to appear and be grilled under oath.

Source: @IAMHALSEY/INSTAGRAM

The singer asked the trial be pushed to allow her time to try and settle the case.

Halsey said her legal team has tried for months to get Funches to appear with no luck. She said Funches was notified of a December 8, 2023 depo but didn’t object nor appear.

The singer asked the court to order Funches to immediately provide available dates. In addition, Halsey asked the court to award her $4,590 in sanctions against Funches.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2022, nanny Ashley Funches sued the singer for alleged wrongful termination and disability discrimination.

In her lawsuit, Funches claimed she started working as Halsey’s live-in nanny for the singer’s then-newborn son, Ender.

Source: MEGA

Halsey says the ex-employee is blowing off the request.

Funches said she was not properly paid overtime. She said the issue was raised to Halsey during her employment.

In addition, Funches claimed Halsey terminated her after Funches told the singer she needed time off to undergo a medical procedure.

Halsey

The suit accused the pop star of having “illegally and wrongfully terminated [Funches] in retaliation for complaining about" the singer's "illegal and unlawful practice of failing to pay her overtime wages and on the basis of her disability and/or perceived disability."

Halsey fired back at the lawsuit immediately. Her rep said, "These allegations are baseless. This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care."

Source: MEGA

Halsey is firing back in court.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: @IAMHALSEY/INSTAGRAM

Halsey and her child.

The rep added, "Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised. Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously."

A judge has yet to rule on Halsey’s motion.

