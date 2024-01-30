Halsey Demands Trial With Ex-Nanny Over Alleged Discrimination Be Postponed, Attempting to Settle Case
Halsey is looking to settle the discrimination lawsuit brought on by her former nanny before it heads to the courtroom. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Halsey — whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — made it clear that she wants the jury trial pushed back in hopes of settling the dispute with Ashley Funches in mediation.
As this outlet reported, the Bad at Love singer, 29, was sued by Funches for alleged disability discrimination in June 2022, with the ex-nanny accusing Halsey of wrongfully terminating her after she asked for time off work for a medical procedure "that would require her to take a leave of absence."
The documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on January 26 propose moving the May trial date to the end of the year unless they can resolve their legal issue in mediation.
Both Halsey and Funches propositioned "that the Jury Trial set May 13, 2024, be continued to December 2, 2024, or a date thereafter convenient for the Court’s calendar but not later than March 4, 2025, and all related trial, motion and discovery-cut off dates flow from the new trial date."
The filing continued, "Additionally, the parties request a Final Status Conference to occur the week before the new trial date, on October 28 or a date thereafter convenient for the Court’s calendar," with Halsey and Funches informing the judge that "the Parties continue to discuss resolution and entertain a possible mediation."
The judge had yet to sign off on the possible trial postponement.
Funches took care of Hasley's son, Ender Ridley Aydin, and claimed that not only was she allegedly terminated for requesting time off for her procedure, but the singer failed to pay her overtime after she "worked around the clock on consecutive days with little to no day of rest" during the "majority of her employment."
The musician denied the allegations, calling Funches' claims "bogus" and stating that the nanny was fired because of "specific incidents."
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Halsey claimed the real reason Funches was terminated was because she left Ender unattended while she was allegedly intoxicated.
The Without Me singer said the firing was “justified as such activities were proper, fair, and legitimate business activities and/or due to business-related reasons which were neither arbitrary, capricious, nor unlawful.”
Halsey argued that she “enforced a strict anti-harassment, anti-discrimination, and anti-retaliation policy during the time in which [Funches] alleges discrimination/harassment."
Her attorney said ending Funches' employment was “justified as such activities were proper, fair, and legitimate business activities and/or due to business-related reasons which were neither arbitrary, capricious, nor unlawful.”