Halsey Demands Trial With Ex-Nanny Over Alleged Discrimination Be Postponed, Attempting to Settle Case

Halsey is looking to settle the discrimination lawsuit brought on by her former nanny before it heads to the courtroom. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , Halsey — whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — made it clear that she wants the jury trial pushed back in hopes of settling the dispute with Ashley Funches in mediation.

As this outlet reported, the Bad at Love singer, 29, was sued by Funches for alleged disability discrimination in June 2022, with the ex-nanny accusing Halsey of wrongfully terminating her after she asked for time off work for a medical procedure "that would require her to take a leave of absence."

The documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on January 26 propose moving the May trial date to the end of the year unless they can resolve their legal issue in mediation.

Both Halsey and Funches propositioned "that the Jury Trial set May 13, 2024, be continued to December 2, 2024, or a date thereafter convenient for the Court’s calendar but not later than March 4, 2025, and all related trial, motion and discovery-cut off dates flow from the new trial date."