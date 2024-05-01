'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Tears Into Donald Trump for 'Farting Up a Storm' in Court, Argues Hush Money Trial is Turning Off Voters

The View panelist Sunny Hostin tore into Donald Trump for "farting up a storm" in court as she argued that his hush money trial was steering voters away from the 2024 presidential hopeful, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday's episode of the morning talk show, the hosts discussed how the current media landscape may be impacting public perception as the election approaches.

Hostin expressed disappointment that Trump was chosen as the presumed nominee by the Republican party despite facing "88 criminal charges" and being found "liable for sexual abuse."