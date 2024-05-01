Home > News > Sofia Vergara Sofia Vergara Reveals REAL Reason Why She Didn't Want Kids With Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello: 'That Takes a Lot of Sacrifices' Source: MEGA The exes had an ironclad prenup. By: Whitney Vasquez May 1 2024, Published 7:18 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara isn't holding back now that she finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family alum, 51, addressed the catalyst that drove their relationship apart, revealing why she didn't want children with her ex, RadarOnline.com has learned. As this outlet reported, Manganiello, 47, filed for divorce from Vergara in July after seven years of marriage. Sources shared that expanding their family was a point of contention between the then-couple.

Source: MEGA The pair finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage.

The Magic Mike star wanted to become a father but Vergara, who's already a mother to son Manolo, 32, wouldn't budge. Now, she's speaking out in her own words about why she wasn't willing to start again with Manganiello in an interview with PEOPLE. Vergara graces the cover of the magazine's beautiful issue.

Vergara jumped right in when asked about not wanting more children in her marriage to the Hollywood hunk. "There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy," she explained.

Source: MEGA Sofia revealed why she didn't want kids with Joe.

"Nowadays, thanks to science, women can actually have babies older. Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it’s time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that," the America's Got Talent judge said. "But that’s for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50. I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent."

Vergara was also asked about her love life, revealing that her one deal-breaker is "no more kids." As for what qualities she's looking for in a significant other, she responded, "Health. Money. Fun. With kids. That’s it. That’s all I want." She also said she'd give someone in the industry another shot —although, she's been dating LA-based orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman since October 2023.

Source: MEGA She's been linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman since October 2023.

Vergara also told the outlet the most challenging thing about dating in the public eye. "I mean, everything. Because everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way. So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, 'What is going on?' But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much," she stated.

RadarOnline.com told you — Vergara and Manganiello finalized their divorce in February. The exes kept the individual assets they accumulated during their marriage and both waived any right to alimony. The Modern Family fashionista also walked away with her extensive jewelry collection and luxury designer clothing.

Source: MEGA; @CAITLIN__OCONNOR/INSTAGRAM He's also moved on and has been dating actress Caitlin O'Connor since September.

Vergara isn't the only one who's moved on either. Manganiello has been dating 34-year-old actress Caitlin O'Connor since September. Now that his divorce is out of the way, sources shared the pair are ready to get more serious, adding Joe still has babies on the brain.

