Chris Pine Embroiled in Court Showdown Over Neighbor's Claims His Trees Are Destroying Her Property

Chris Pine is caught up in a long-lasting court battle with neighbor and music attorney Helen Yu, who claims that the roots from ficus trees planted on the border of his home are encroaching on her property and causing major damage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Yu now wants upwards of $346k, court docs obtained by this outlet revealed, which would cover the full cost to repair plus extra damages due to infliction of emotional distress, for which she is seeking an additional $225k.
She said the long and twisted roots from Pine's side are allegedly buckling the concrete hardscape, uplifting the foundation, and impacting portions of her pool and pool decking. Yu sued the box office star in 2022 and the two entered mediation to resolve things privately but could not reach an agreement.
As they went back and forth, it was revealed that Pine felt Yu's fence was encroaching on his side of the property line.
Yu noted that Pine moved into his property in 2014 and claimed that neither he nor the prior owner "ever complained about encroachments" until it was time to respond to her complaint in the case.
The music attorney stated that before filing her lawsuit, she tried to seek a cooperative resolution and was told the offending trees would be removed if they were also able to inspect the damage.
However, she said that never came to fruition.
It was claimed that Pine "refused to accept responsibility for the enormous harm he caused" and made no plans to move the trees. "Instead, he has employed the strategy of 'the best defense is a good offense' by countersuing for encroachment."
"This case is about the damage caused by a highly paid and wealthy celebrity who carelessly planted not just one ficus tree, but rather a dozen or more at the border of his property; did no research to determine whether ficus trees were suitable to use as a boundary hedge; failed to prevent the spread of the numerous tree roots; and thus caused substantial damage to his neighbors' property," according to a mediation brief.
Yu argued that the cracking of walls and substantial damages to the plumping and pipes have created an "unreasonably unsafe condition" and have interfered with her use and enjoyment of the property.
