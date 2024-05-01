Chris Pine Embroiled in Court Showdown Over Neighbor's Claims His Trees Are Destroying Her Property

Chris Pine is caught up in a long-lasting court battle with neighbor and music attorney Helen Yu, who claims that the roots from ficus trees planted on the border of his home are encroaching on her property and causing major damage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Yu now wants upwards of $346k, court docs obtained by this outlet revealed, which would cover the full cost to repair plus extra damages due to infliction of emotional distress, for which she is seeking an additional $225k.