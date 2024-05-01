'Are You on Some Kind of Drug?' Confused Joy Behar Quips at Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Over Fears About Trump
The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin prompted her co-host Joy Behar to jokingly ask whether she was "on some kind of drug" after confusing the panel of pundits on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Griffin, a conservative member of the morning show, said that she was "in such a good mood today" before going on to "ring some alarm bells" over the possibility of Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.
The panelist resigned from her post as Trump's White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president in 2020 and has since become an outspoken critic of the ex-president.
"I hate to raise this point, but I have to," she said. The TV personality argued that the current media landscape was likely to steer voters toward Trump, and that he "very well may be president in seven months."
"Here's what I fear," Griffin explained. "My initial thought was that him being on trial in a courtroom and not on the campaign trail was going to hurt him. I'm starting to think that it doesn't in the same way because he's not out there saying crazy things."
As the former president sits in court for his ongoing hush money trial in New York, Griffin worried that he may benefit from having to "sit there silently with his hands folded."
Meanwhile, with unrest at universities countrywide filling the headlines, the co-host said that Americans were not seeing news about "all the horrifying things [Trump] is gonna do in his second term," and instead "they see violence and they see protests on college campuses."
"They see young people calling Joe Biden 'Genocide Joe,' and it scares people," she continued, adding that she felt the president could lose support from "a law and order perspective" or from those who are "on the fence about Biden."
"I think there's a real reality right now that Joe Biden could pick up swing voters, he could pick up moderate republicans and suburban women—"
Behar then cut in to ask, "But why are you in a good mood again?"
"Listen!" Griffin clapped back, continuing to make her point: "[Biden] could pick up all the demographics you generally need, but lose young progressives and lose the election to Donald Trump. That's where we are right now."
"You said you were in a good mood," Behar and co-host Sunny Hostin then said in unison.
"I'm sorry to bring the mood down with my take, but I'm very worried," Griffin clarified.
Behar was apparently not content with her answer, because she asked once again what Griffin's "good mood [was] about."
"What are you on some kind of drug or something?" she quipped, to which Griffin replied with a hearty laugh.
Hostin then went on to say that she disagreed with her colleague about Trump's criminal trial, because she believed voters "are paying attention" to case.
She argued that the information coming out in court was swaying voters away from the presumed Republican candidate.
After proceedings wrapped up on Tuesday, Trump criticized New York law enforcement over the response to the ongoing protests at Columbia University, nearby his trial at the Manhattan courthouse.
He told Fox News host Sean Hannity that “it should’ve never gotten to this” and that police should have intervened before student protesters occupied the school's Hamilton Hall, "because it would’ve been easier if they were in tents rather than a building.”