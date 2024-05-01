The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin prompted her co-host Joy Behar to jokingly ask whether she was "on some kind of drug" after confusing the panel of pundits on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Griffin, a conservative member of the morning show, said that she was "in such a good mood today" before going on to "ring some alarm bells" over the possibility of Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

The panelist resigned from her post as Trump's White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president in 2020 and has since become an outspoken critic of the ex-president.