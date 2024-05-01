Trump Campaign Gripes About Commission's Refusal to Move Up Debate Schedule, Calls Upon President Biden's Team to Lock In Date
Donald Trump's campaign managers protested against a decision made by the Commission on Presidential Debates to stick to their schedule, RadarOnline.com has learned, arguing that it's far too late because that will be "after millions of Americans will have already cast their ballots."
"President Trump has stated he will debate Joe Biden anytime, anywhere, anyplace, and Joe Biden himself just agreed to debate," read a statement from his campaign managers.
Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles explained that the Trump campaign wants to set up their own event and are "committed to making this happen with or without the Presidential Debate Commission."
"We extend an invitation to every television network in America that wishes to host a debate, and we once again call on Joe Biden's team to work with us to set one up as soon as possible."
"This is unacceptable, and by refusing to move up the debates, they are doing a grave disservice to the American public who deserve to hear from both candidates before voting begins," Trump's campaign managers continued, noting the American people "deserve it."
On Tuesday, the commission confirmed they would not be rescheduling in spite of the pushback. "The CPD's criteria […] will be applied in early September; afterward, the Commission will extend debate invitations to qualifying candidates."
"The CPD is proceeding with production and broadcast plans at its four debate sites as also announced on November 20, 2023," they told Fox News in a statement.
Biden said that he is just as eager to take the debate stage with Trump during a candid sit down with Howard Stern, during which he discussed his political career, law school, his stutter growing up and more.
"I am, somewhere. I don't know when. I'm happy to debate him," Biden assured Stern during the interview.
Trump called his bluff in a response via his Truth Social platform and urged him to set a date.
"Everyone knows he doesn't really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters," the embattled GOP frontrunner wrote.
Trump then suggested that Biden should debate him at his rally in Michigan.
"In the alternative, he's in New York City today, although probably doesn't know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT — A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT!" he continued.
"It's the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let's do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight — on National Television, I'll wait around!"