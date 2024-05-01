Trump Campaign Gripes About Commission's Refusal to Move Up Debate Schedule, Calls Upon President Biden's Team to Lock In Date

Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles explained that the Trump campaign wants to set up their own event and are "committed to making this happen with or without the Presidential Debate Commission."

"We extend an invitation to every television network in America that wishes to host a debate, and we once again call on Joe Biden's team to work with us to set one up as soon as possible."

"This is unacceptable, and by refusing to move up the debates, they are doing a grave disservice to the American public who deserve to hear from both candidates before voting begins," Trump's campaign managers continued, noting the American people "deserve it."