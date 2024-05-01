REVEALED: Lil Tjay's Mugshot After Arrest While Boarding a Private Jet in Miami on 23rd Birthday

"Upon arrival, contact was made with officer and the defendant was identified by his U.S. passport," the complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. Lil Tjay was arrested at 6:30 PM and was led to a waiting law enforcement car and driven away, eyewitnesses claimed.

The prior traffic citation took place in 2021 for not having a valid driver's license, according to the arrest affidavit.

RadarOnline.com reached out to Miami Dade to see if Lil Tjay is still in custody as of Wednesday and they told us he had been released.