REVEALED: Lil Tjay's Mugshot After Arrest While Boarding a Private Jet in Miami on 23rd Birthday
Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested on his 23rd birthday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in connection to a bench warrant for a traffic citation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An arrest affidavit revealed the Calling My Phone hitmaker (real name: Tione Jayden Merritt) was stopped while trying to board a flight at Miami-Opa Locka airport and passing through customs on Tuesday night.
"Upon arrival, contact was made with officer and the defendant was identified by his U.S. passport," the complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. Lil Tjay was arrested at 6:30 PM and was led to a waiting law enforcement car and driven away, eyewitnesses claimed.
The prior traffic citation took place in 2021 for not having a valid driver's license, according to the arrest affidavit.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Miami Dade to see if Lil Tjay is still in custody as of Wednesday and they told us he had been released.
Lil Tjay took to Instagram with his own message, making it clear he was putting the drama behind him. "I AINT HERE NUN THE BLOGS SAID CAUSE WHERE IM AT IT AINT NO SERVICE… 500 ON MY BDAY SHI-- BOUT NUN I DESERVE IT."
The rapper also shared a video celebrating the occasion and his success, showing him trying on watches with Benny The Jeweler, who told fans Lil Tjay was ready to spend $500k for his birthday.
Lil Tjay had another run-in with officers last year when police took him into custody for waving an apparent firearm on the sunroof of a moving vehicle. The rapper was filming a short clip for a music video at the time and was arrested while he was on Instagram Live.
It was later learned that it was not a real gun. Tjay was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment for displaying the prop gun, and obstructing governmental administration for refusing police orders to put his hands behind his back during the arrest.
"Lil Tjay was arrested by the police in New York City while he was on Instagram Live. He was filming a snippet for a music video," a statement from his lawyer Dawn Florio read. "My client was not arrested for firing a loaded firearm or possessing a loaded firearm. The arrest charge was Reckless Endangerment."