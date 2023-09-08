Zach Bryan's Run-In With Cops: Timeline Revealed After Country Music Star Was Arrested for Obstruction of Investigation
Zach Bryan revealed what led up to his dramatic arrest for obstruction of investigation just days after earning his first No. 1 with his self-titled album, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The country crooner said his trouble with the law kicked off three days ago when he was driving through Vinita, Oklahoma, and got pulled over for going a few miles over the speed limit.
Bryan said the officer requested his license, registration, and home address which he was uncomfortable sharing, telling the cop about his career as a musician.
The Heavy Eyes hitmaker was briefly cuffed due to not complying, but he and the officer continued to converse until Bryan decided to give his address.
"We kept talking," said Bryan, revealing they were able to settle the matter. "He gave me a warning because I was not going too fast or anything. He let me go."
Bryan said he had yet another run-in with authorities days later.
On September 7, the singer-songwriter and his security guard were en route to Boston, Massachusetts, having driven separate vehicles ahead of the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots in Foxborough.
At one point, the security guard was pulled over. Bryan got impatient while waiting for 10 to 15 minutes, so he got out of his car and the officer instructed him to return to his vehicle.
"I get too lippy with him. He brings me over to his car, and I just didn't help my situation at all," Bryan said. "I felt like a child. It was ridiculous. It was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful when I shouldn't have been, and it was my mistake."
The U.S. Navy veteran was arrested as a result and booked on an obstruction of investigation charge, having posed for a mugshot at Craig County Jail.
"I ended up apologizing online because I realized my actions didn't reflect who I was as a person," he explained, noting there will still be legal repercussions for him ahead.
He added, "I was just an idiot, and I'll take the fall for it. I'm a grown man, and I shouldn't have behaved like that and it won't happen again."
Prior to this incident, Bryan has been on a roll, having won the Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist Of The Year and becoming a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.