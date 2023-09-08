Zach Bryan's Run-In With Cops: Timeline Revealed After Country Music Star Was Arrested for Obstruction of Investigation

The country crooner said his trouble with the law kicked off three days ago when he was driving through Vinita, Oklahoma, and got pulled over for going a few miles over the speed limit.

Zach Bryan revealed what led up to his dramatic arrest for obstruction of investigation just days after earning his first No. 1 with his self-titled album, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bryan said the officer requested his license, registration, and home address which he was uncomfortable sharing, telling the cop about his career as a musician.

The Heavy Eyes hitmaker was briefly cuffed due to not complying, but he and the officer continued to converse until Bryan decided to give his address.

"We kept talking," said Bryan, revealing they were able to settle the matter. "He gave me a warning because I was not going too fast or anything. He let me go."