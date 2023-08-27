Sherri Papini Released from Prison After Being Sentenced for Faking Her Own Kidnapping

Papini's story gained nationwide attention when she disappeared in November 2016. Her husband and friends raised the alarm, and a massive search was launched to find her.

Papini reappeared three weeks later near Woodland, wearing a chain around her waist and arm.

The California "Supermom" told police that two Hispanic women had kidnapped her at gunpoint. However, the investigation took a dramatic turn when Papini's DNA was found on a piece of clothing that led back to her ex-boyfriend.

It was discovered that the two had planned the hoax together, with Papini instructing him to obtain prepaid cell phones. On November 2, 2016, Papini texted her ex-boyfriend, instructing him to pick her up.