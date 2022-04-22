'Supermom' Sherri Papini's Husband Files For Divorce Two Days After She Pleads Guilty To Staging Her Own Abduction

Papini reportedly sobbed as she confessed to faking her own abduction. She gave no explanation as to why she did what she did, but she confessed to feeling "very sad."

Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb outlined the charges and evidence against her, and prosecutors recommended lenient sentencing estimated to be between 8 to 14 months in custody.

The formally labeled "supermom" was originally looking at a potential 25 years in jail, but she reportedly cut a deal with the prosecution a week before the hearing in exchange for a guilty plea.