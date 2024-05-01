'American Idol' Star Kellie Pickler Subpoenaed By Late Husband's Parents Demanding She Produce His Gun Collection, iPhone & Other Personal Property

American Idol alum Kellie Pickler's late husband Kyle Jacobs' parents want her to turn over his massive gun collection, iPhone, and several other personal items. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kyle's parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, fired off a subpoena to the country star.

Reed and Sharon's lawyer instructed Kellie to appear at a law office later this month to discuss the property in question. The notice read, "You are hereby commanded to appear at this time, date, and place specified for the purpose of giving testimony. In addition, you are to bring the items listed. Failure to appear may result in contempt of Court which could result in punishment by fine and or/imprisonment as provided by the law."

Kyle's parents included a list of items they want Kellie to produce. The list of assets include their late son's gun collection that includes 3 rifles, 7 pistols, and one shotgun. In addition, they asked for his large gun safe, custom knives that were made by Eli Leathers for Kyle, and his Japanese sword. The list also included Kyle's Rolex watch, Garmin watch, jewelry (including cuff links), all rings except his wedding ring, a 1957 J45 Gibson guitar, a McPherson KOA guitar, and plastic bins of baseball card albums, cards, pictures, school awards that "was in attic by spinet piano."

Kyle's parents asked that Kellie testify or produce Kyle's piano and viola and "all items from the studio closet, and/or studio" including his file cabinets and family photographs. The list included the songwriter's "sheet music, worksheets with chords, music books, and any and all writings of any kind." The couple's lawyer asked Kellie to also produce "any and all other assets of the estate that may" be in Kellie's possession or her brother's possession, "or any other person, including items as may be stored at a location outside the Residence."

As we previously reported, Kyle died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 17, 2023, while inside the Tennessee home he shared with Kellie. The country star was home at the time. Police said Kellie woke up and did not see her husband. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," the police revealed.

The Medical Examiner's report noted Kyle was an “Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.” As we first reported, Kellie declined to be appointed administrator of Kyle's estate following his death. The singer's in-laws took over as co-administrators of their late son's estate.

For the past couple of months, Kyle's parents have been making moves in probate court. They pleaded with the court to force Apple to turn over their late son's text messages and phone logs.

The court granted their motion and signed off on the subpoena. A couple of weeks later, Reed and Sharon asked the court to sign off on them obtaining a Medical Examiner's sealed medical report. They said they wanted to view photos taken at the scene of the death. The judge granted the request last month. Kellie has yet to respond to the subpoena.