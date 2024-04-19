Judge Grants Kellie Pickler's In-Laws Access to Sealed Medical Examiner Photos of Late Son After Court Plea
Kellie Pickler’s in-laws were granted access to the sealed Medical Examiner’s report regarding their late son Kyle Jacobs — weeks after subpoenaing his final texts from Apple.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Tennessee judge granted Reed and Sharon Jacobs, parents to Kellie’s late husband, request over the report last week.
As we first reported, Kyle’s parents, appointed co-administrators of his estate after Kellie declined to take on the role, said the report in question was not public record and required a court order to be produced.
Kyle died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 17, 2023, at the mansion he shared with Kellie. The singer was home at the time but in another room when the tragedy occurred.
Law enforcement said Kellie woke up, “did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”
In their recent motion, Reed and Sharon said the Davidson County Medical Examiner Megan Whitesell came out to the home and conducted an investigation at the scene of death.
“A copy of the report and photographs prepared by Megan Whitesell is in the possession of the Davidson County Medical Examiner but is not a public record, and requires and Order of the Court to be released,” the motion read.
Kyle’s parents said they needed the report and photos to fully “administer” the estate.
As we first reported, the Medical Examiner determined that Kyle had a history of pseudo seizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.
The report noted that Kyle had no drugs in his system at the time of his death.
The move to obtain the Medical Examiner’s report came weeks after the court signed off on Kellie’s in-laws being able to subpoena Apple over Kyle’s text messages.
Kellie’s in-laws asked that Apple turn over copies of his calls, voice and text messages, and emails from 2021 to the date of his death. The request asked that the tech company produce all “iCloud data” and contacts associated with two email accounts held by Kyle.