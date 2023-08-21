Kellie Pickler Declines to Take Control of Late Husband Kyle’s Estate, Allowing His Parents to Handle Matters Months After Tragic Death
Kellie Pickler has decided not to take over her late husband’s estate and will allow his parents to handle all matters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kellie’s late husband Kyle Christopher Jacobs’ parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, filed a petition to be named administrators of the estate.
The parents explained that Kellie has “the highest right to serve as Administrator of the Estate pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee” but she “renounced her right to serve as Administrator.”
“The petitioners would state that they are the next of kin of the Decedent and would be entitled to the distribution of the estate,” the filing read.
His parents said they were “knowledgeable in regard to the property and financial affairs” of Jacobs. They explained the value of the estate is currently unknown.
In another filing, they said Jacobs “did not have a controlling interest in any ongoing business or economic enterprise that is or may be part of the estate to be administered, but that he was a member of a limited liability company but with no management responsibilities.”
The probate case has yet to be closed.
As we previously reported, back in February, Jacobs was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the couple’s Tennessee home.
The country star was sleeping inside the home at the time.
Kellie “awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911,” a rep for the police told RadarOnline.com.
As we first reported, an official autopsy revealed that 49-year-old Jacobs’ body showed signs of “chronic alcohol use.”
The report also noted, “Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.”
No drugs were found in his system, according to the report.
Pickler said she fell for Jacobs immediately after meeting in 2008. Two years later, they were engaged. The duo eloped in Antigua on Jan. 1, 2011.
Pickler recently spoke her silence months after Jacobs’ death.
She said, "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still. I have chosen to heed his advice."
"It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life," she said. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."