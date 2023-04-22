Kellie Pickler’s Husband’s Toxicology Report Revealed: No Drugs In His System At Time Of Death

Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs did not have drugs in his system at the time of his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pickler’s husband died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 17, 2023. Jacobs was found at the couple’s Tennessee home.

At the time, Nashville police told us that Kellie woke up and, "did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.” According to the official autopsy report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, 49-year-old Jacobs’ body was reviewed by the medical examiner the day after his death.

The report noted, “Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.” The direction of the wound track was described as “upward and backward.” The medical examiner noted that, “a small lead fragment is recovered in the brain. Another piece of lead with cooper-coated projective is recovered in the body bag, together with a small fragment.”

The report said Jacobs was found with “an intraoral shotgun wound on the back of the mouth, with extensive destructions to the facial structures, extensive destructions to the brain tissue, extensive skull fractures into pieces” and a small abrasion on the right collarbone area. The cause of death was listed as an intraoral shotgun. The report noted the toxicology results were “unremarkable” and no drugs were found in his system.

Kellie is most famous for placing 6th on Season 5 of American Idol in 2015. She was hosting a radio host The Highway on SiriusXM until recently departing.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.