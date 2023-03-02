Kellie Pickler 'In Anguish' Over Husband's Suicide As Famous Friends Try To Comfort Devastated Singer
American Idol sweetheart Kellie Pickler is in a "state of shock" after the sudden loss of her beloved husband who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The singer's life was forever changed on February 17 after Pickler had alerted police around 1:21 PM local time that she couldn't find her spouse, Kyle Jacobs, in their Nashville home.
A police rep told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she "awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him."
"After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," the police rep shared about the location where Jacobs was ultimately discovered.
RadarOnline.com confirmed that Jacobs' death is currently being investigated as an apparent suicide. The tragic news left Pickler reeling and struggling to find answers.
The My Angel singer, who rose to fame on the fifth season of American Idol, is "in anguish," claimed an insider close to Pickler.
"She is wrestling with a lot of emotions and trying to understand what has happened."
Pickler and Jacobs had created a beautiful life together, exchanging their vows in a surprise ceremony on January 1, 2011. The couple started dating in 2008 and got engaged on June 15, 2010. Jacobs proposed to his bride-to-be on a Florida beach.
The tragic death of Jacobs, one of country music's most accomplished songwriters, has left many of his fans, friends, and loved ones grief-stricken.
In his final Instagram post, Jacobs celebrated a milestone in his career alongside a photo that announced Lee Brice's Hey World becoming certified-platinum.
"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it … Thank you Jesus!!!" it read.
Several of Pickler's famous friends have since reached out to share their condolences and show support during this difficult time, including fellow AI alums Carrie Underwood and Katharine McPhee as well as Taylor Swift, according to well-placed sources.
"They're letting her know how loved she is," claimed the insider.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Pickler for comment.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or go to 988lifeline.org.