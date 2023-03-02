Kellie Pickler 'In Anguish' Over Husband's Suicide As Famous Friends Try To Comfort Devastated Singer

The singer's life was forever changed on February 17 after Pickler had alerted police around 1:21 PM local time that she couldn't find her spouse, Kyle Jacobs , in their Nashville home.

American Idol sweetheart Kellie Pickler is in a "state of shock" after the sudden loss of her beloved husband who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

A police rep told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she "awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him."

"After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," the police rep shared about the location where Jacobs was ultimately discovered.

RadarOnline.com confirmed that Jacobs' death is currently being investigated as an apparent suicide. The tragic news left Pickler reeling and struggling to find answers.