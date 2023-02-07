'American Idol' Season 20 Contestant SUES Production Companies, Claims She Was Set Up For Ridicule & Didn't Get A Dime

Normandy Vamos , a gamer from Baltimore, made an impression with her high-pitched speaking voice that contrasted with her deep vocals, as well as her "carrot-shaped purse and sweet disposition" when she auditioned .

A viral contestant from season 20 of American Idol is suing the production companies behind the show and ABC, claiming she was not properly compensated for the work she put in, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Vamos is pursuing a wage and hour class action lawsuit filed on behalf of herself and other unpaid or underpaid performers over the past four years.

Judge Katy Perry was taken aback by her soulful performance of Proud Mary. "F--- this job. I'm outta here!" said the Harleys in Hawaii songstress. "I will not be set up."

"American Idol's producers seem to feel they can break labor laws and exploit ambitious young performers simply because they may be eager for a shot at becoming the next Jennifer Hudson or Carrie Underwood ," attorney Chantal Payton said in a statement obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The lawsuit accused the defendants of failing to pay wages for all hours worked, failing to provide compliant meal and rest breaks or pay meal and rest break premiums owed, and failing to pay wages due at the time of separation.

"Vamos and other performers who create content for American Idol have rights as employees, but the producers have chosen to ignore those rights. They treated them as so-called volunteers, when in reality they are employees who should be paid," the docs read.

According to the filing, Vamos and other contestants were required to sign "work-for-hire" contracts assigning copyright and licenses arising from their performances to the producers. However, the defendants "fraudulently informed" the contestants they were not employees, requiring them to sign a document in agreement.