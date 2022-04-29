'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Arrested After Bugging Ex-Girlfriend's Bedroom

The Louisiana State University Police Department reportedly issued a warrant for American Idol winner Laine Hardy after the country music star allegedly planted a listening device in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development just a few years after the 21-year-old musician won the 17th season of American Idol in 2019, Hardy was not only issued a warrant by the Louisiana State University Police but is also reportedly under investigation after he allegedly admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he secretly placed an audio-recording device in her bedroom.

He was arrested on an eavesdropping count, The Advocate reported.