Kellie Pickler’s Late Husband ‘Hid His Heavy Drinking’ and ‘Suicidal Thoughts From Her’: Sources

May 25 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Country star Kellie Pickler was completely blindsided by her husband Kyle Jacobs’ suicide and sources said she was in the dark about his “heavy drinking,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we first reported, in February, Jacobs was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the couple’s Tennessee home.

Pickler was sleeping inside the home at the time. A police rep told RadarOnline.com that Kellie “awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

According to the official autopsy report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, 49-year-old Jacobs’ body was reviewed by the medical examiner the day after his death. It noted that Jacobs' body showed signs of “chronic alcohol use.”

The report noted, “Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.”

The medical examiner noted that, “a small lead fragment is recovered in the brain. Another piece of lead with cooper-coated projective is recovered in the body bag, together with a small fragment.” The cause of death was listed as an intraoral shotgun. No drugs were found in his system.

A source said, “Kellie knew he drank, they both loved champagne and occasional whiskey. But he hid his heavy drinking and suicidal thoughts from her.”

As we previously reported, in the wake of the tragedy, Kellie has been traumatized. She gave up her gig at Sirius XM’s The Highway and, a source said, “didn’t do much of anything except sit and cry and talk with friends. She feels she lost the love of her life. They spend time with her and let her talk and cry it out.”

Pickler said she fell for Jacobs immediately after meeting in 2008. Two years later, they were engaged. The smitten pair ditched their big-wedding plans and eloped in Antigua on Jan. 1, 2011.

“She wishes she could have done more for him,” said a source.

