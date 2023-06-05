Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where Her Late Husband Took His Life, Staying With Friends: Sources
Kellie Pickler has been rocked by her husband Kyle Jacobs' decision to take his life and moved out of their home where the tragic incident went down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we first reported, on February 17, Jacobs was found lifeless inside the couple’s $2.4 million mansion in Tennessee. Pickler was asleep inside the home when Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A police rep told RadarOnline.com that Kellie “awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."
“She blames herself for not seeing the signs,” an insider revealed. “She can’t bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends.”
The official autopsy report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, revealed that 49-year-old Jacobs’ body showed signs of “chronic alcohol use.”
“Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head,” the report noted.
No drugs were found in Jacobs’ system.
A source revealed, “Kellie knew he drank, they both loved champagne and occasional whiskey. But he hid his heavy drinking and suicidal thoughts from her.”
As we previously reported, Pickler quit her Sirius XM’s radio show The Highway and, a source said she hasn’t done “much of anything except sit and cry and talk with friends. She feels she lost the love of her life. They spend time with her and let her talk and cry it out.”
According to a source, “It’s just impossible for Kellie to be sunny and upbeat when her heart is still in tatters.”
“Kellie had big plans for 2023 — not only continuing her radio job but going out on tour,” the friend shared. But all that derailed when the onetime American Idol finalist’s 49-year-old songwriter husband was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of the couple’s Nashville home.
Pickler and Jacobs met in 2008. They were engaged in 2010. The duo walked down the aisle on Jan. 1, 2011.