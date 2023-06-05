Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where Her Late Husband Took His Life, Staying With Friends: Sources

Kellie Pickler has been rocked by her husband Kyle Jacobs' decision to take his life and moved out of their home where the tragic incident went down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we first reported, on February 17, Jacobs was found lifeless inside the couple’s $2.4 million mansion in Tennessee. Pickler was asleep inside the home when Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.