Kellie Pickler's 'Darkest' Chapter: 'Anguished' Singer Breaks Silence After Husband's Tragic Suicide
Kellie Pickler said she recalled a valuable lesson her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, shared with her before his tragic suicide which helped her cope with the unimaginable loss of the man she had planned to spend the rest of her life with.
In her first interview since his death at 49, the American Idol sensation admitted she could have never prepared for such a devastating reality.
"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, do nothing, just be still," she told PEOPLE, revealing it was his words which gave her any semblance of comfort. "I have chosen to heed his advice."
Insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively in March that Pickler was left in a "state of shock" after the sudden passing of Jacobs, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 17. "She is wrestling with a lot of emotions and trying to understand what has happened," they shared about her anguish and pursuit for answers.
That fateful day, Pickler had alerted police around 1:21 PM local time that she couldn't find her spouse in their Nashville home.
"After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," the police rep shared about what led up to his discovery.
According to the official autopsy report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jacobs' body showed signs of "chronic alcohol use," but no drugs were found in his system.
- Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where Her Late Husband Took His Life, Staying With Friends: Sources
- Kellie Pickler’s Late Husband ‘Hid His Heavy Drinking’ and ‘Suicidal Thoughts From Her’: Sources
- Ex-‘American Idol’ Star Kellie Pickler Calls Off Planned Tour In Wake Of Husband’s Death: 'Her Heart Is Still In Tatters'
A friend said the tragedy completely derailed Pickler's life, as we reported. "Kellie had big plans for 2023 — not only continuing her radio job but going out on tour," the pal shared, explaining that Pickler needed to instead focus on her healing.
The Red High Heels hitmaker leaned on her inner circle and had a tough time sleeping at home after her husband's death, sources added.
Pickler said she has done a lot of grieving and introspection in the months to follow — all while trying to pick up the pieces of the life and love she left behind.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," the country star said in her new interview. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."
Looking ahead, Pickler said she was in the process of arranging a special ceremony honoring Jacobs' memory, adding, "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted."