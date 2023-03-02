Kellie Pickler's Husband Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Delayed Pending Toxicology Results
Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs' autopsy has been completed and Tennessee authorities are still waiting for toxicology results — days after the songwriter was found with a gunshot wound inside their Nashville home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Jacobs, 49, was found suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office at their four-bedroom $2.3 million mansion on February 17, 2023.
His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” according to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that the autopsy was completed and the body returned to the family.
The police investigation into his death remains “open” pending the toxicology report that determines the contents of his bloodstream.
Noella Yazdani, a spokeswoman for the Nashville Police, told RadarOnline.com the case remains an apparent suicide – but only the final autopsy report can make the final determination, which will be released following the toxicology results.
Bailey Floyd, the administrative services assistant at the Office of the State Medical Examiner told RadarOnline.com the autopsy was conducted at the Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. We're told the toxicology could take between 60 to 90 days.
Jacobs, who co-wrote Garth Brooks’ #1 hit “More Than a Memory,” and collaborated with his wife, Tim McGraw, Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, Wynona Judd, among others, was cremated, according to his obituary on Findagrave.com.
The songwriter’s distraught father, Reed Jacobs, 70, refused to comment when contacted by RadarOnline.com. It is unknown if investigators found a suicide note.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the night before his tragic passing, Jacobs posted the announcement of Lee Brice's album Hey World reaching platinum status on Instagram.
Jacob's post read: "Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!"