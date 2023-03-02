Kellie Pickler's Husband Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Delayed Pending Toxicology Results

Jacobs, 49, was found suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office at their four-bedroom $2.3 million mansion on February 17, 2023.

Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs ' autopsy has been completed and Tennessee authorities are still waiting for toxicology results — days after the songwriter was found with a gunshot wound inside their Nashville home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” according to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that the autopsy was completed and the body returned to the family.

The police investigation into his death remains “open” pending the toxicology report that determines the contents of his bloodstream.

Noella Yazdani, a spokeswoman for the Nashville Police, told RadarOnline.com the case remains an apparent suicide – but only the final autopsy report can make the final determination, which will be released following the toxicology results.