Kellie Pickler's In-Laws Win Legal With Apple Over Late Sons' Phone Records and Text Messages

kellie pickler and late husband kyle jacobs
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 18 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kellie Pickler’s in-laws scored a major court victory over Apple after a Tennessee judge ordered the tech giant to hand over their late son’s emails and cellphone records, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Probate Court Judge Andra Hedrick issued the order after grieving parents Reed and Sharon Jacobs, the administrators of their son Klye’s estate, claimed Apple summarily ignored a subpoena demanding the electronic data.

The blunt two-page decree stated, “Apple, Inc. is ordered by this Court to assist [the parents] in the provisions of access to the Decedent’s information from the Decedent’s accounts.”

kyle jacobs kisses wife kellie pickler
Source: MEGA

Kellie Pickler was devastated when her song writing hubby Kyle Jacobs committed suicide.

The request brought by the parents came more than a year after the 49-year-old songwriter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Nashville home he shared with Pickler.

Pickler, who became famous on the fifth season of American Idol, was sleeping inside the home at the time and later found her husband in an upstairs bedroom.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kyle’s parents demanded a comprehensive laundry list of data from the AT&T Subpoena Center and Apple’s law enforcement division dating back to January 1, 2021, court documents showed.

kellie pickler performing on stage
Source: MEGA

The country couple tied the knot in 2011.

The request sought all his calls, voice and text messages, emails and their son’s electronic location via cell phone tower pings for every phone call he made along with “all iCloud data” and his contacts associated with two of his email accounts, according to the subpoena delivered on November 29, 2023.

“Apple has stated that the information requested cannot be provided,” based on the Stored Communications Act which protects the electronic communications held by a service provider.

kellie pickler husbands kyle pp
Source: MEGA

Jacobs parents, who are the administrators of his estate now seek all his emails, text messages and location services.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Red High Heels singer decided not to take over her late husband’s estate – allowing his parents to handle all matters.

Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011 after meeting three years earlier. Jacobs made a name for himself writing songs for country singers Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks.

It is unknown what the data request is related to.

kellie pickler speaks out husband tragic suicide darkest time
Source: MEGA

A Tennessee judge ordered tech giant Apple to hand over Kyle's phone records.

