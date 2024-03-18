Kellie Pickler's In-Laws Win Legal With Apple Over Late Sons' Phone Records and Text Messages

Kellie Pickler’s in-laws scored a major court victory over Apple after a Tennessee judge ordered the tech giant to hand over their late son’s emails and cellphone records, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Probate Court Judge Andra Hedrick issued the order after grieving parents Reed and Sharon Jacobs, the administrators of their son Klye’s estate, claimed Apple summarily ignored a subpoena demanding the electronic data.

The blunt two-page decree stated, “Apple, Inc. is ordered by this Court to assist [the parents] in the provisions of access to the Decedent’s information from the Decedent’s accounts.”