Chris Brown’s Ex-Housekeeper Drops Bombshell Accusations in $70 Million Dog Attack Lawsuit After Being Ordered to Reveal Her Identity
The woman demanding tens of millions from Chris Brown over the alleged vicious attack by his dog claimed the singer was aware of the animal’s aggression BEFORE the incident.
According to an amended complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com, Maria Avila, who was recently ordered to reveal her identity in the case, has provided new details about the alleged attack.
As we previously reported, in 2021, Brown’s ex-housekeeper filed the shocking lawsuit.
Avila claimed she was attacked by Brown’s 200 lb.+ Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades while working at his LA home on December 12, 2020.
Avila said she was taking out the trash when the animal came out of nowhere and ripped off chunks of her skin from her face, arms and legs.
The housekeeper said she feared for her life while she lay on the ground covered in blood. Avila claimed Brown ordered his team to remove the dog from the property before authorities arrived.
She demanded $70 million in damages. As we first reported, Brown denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He accused Avila of having caused her own injuries by provoking Hades.
The entertainer demanded the entire case be tossed.
Now, in the amended complaint, Avila claimed Brown had knowledge of Hades’ behavior but took no actions to prevent an incident.
Avila said, “The defendants were aware before this bite and attack that this breed of dog is known to have a propensity for unprovoked violence and aggression and is bred to be a killer attack dog with highly unpredictable aggressive tendencies. This is not a breed intended for a family with kids or a home where there are numerous occupants or visitors on the premises. This dog is bred and trained to be an aggressive bite and attack dog.”
In addition, the housekeeper claimed Brown had “not properly registered this dog with the City of Los Angeles or any appropriate licensing agency of entity, and there was no current license in place for the dog.”
Further, Avila said that Brown’s dog “had mauled, bitten, and attacked others on two or more separate occasions prior to its mauling, biting, and attack on [Avila].”
Avila provided new details of the day in question. Her lawyer said, “As she lay there bleeding profusely, barely able to see as blood is covering her eyes, face and body she observes Defendant Brown approach her, standing over her, as he is speaking on his cell phone.”
She claimed Brown and his security guards then fled the scene with their dogs leaving her alone and bleeding profusely, “feeling like she was on the brink of death.”
Avila said she believed Brown had Hades removed out of “fear for criminal prosecution or other culpability.”
In her amended lawsuit, Avila claimed Brown was not honest when he spoke to police about the incident. The housekeeper said she learned Hades was later euthanized after he showed “extreme aggression even when in the pound.”
She added, “Plaintiff is informed and believes that this was not the first instance in which the defendant’s dog Hades viciously bit, attacked, mauled, and injured a human being, and that the defendants were aware of this dog’s prior dangerous attacks, biting, killer instinct and aggressive proclivities.”
Avila said she suffered extensive medical injuries, facial trauma, facial disfigurement, anxiety and depression.
On top of the dog lawsuit, Brown is facing several other legal matters at the moment.