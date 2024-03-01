Chris Brown Hit With $1.3 Million Judgment Over Alleged Unpaid Loan to Buy Popeyes Restaurants
A Los Angeles court entered a massive judgment against Chris Brown over alleged unpaid loans related to the singer buying Popeyes restaurants.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, the California court confirmed a sister-state judgment filed by City National Bank [CNB].
In September 2023, the bank filed court documents to register a judgment they won in a lawsuit filed in Georgia.
CNB said it was awarded $1,760,654.11 in the case against Brown. In the suit, first reported by The Blast, CNB claimed it provided Brown and others a $2 million loan to purchase two Popeyes chicken restaurants with music producer The Dream and others.
Brown and The Dream appeared to be a part of an investment group that planned to buy the two restaurants.
CNB said it provided the loans in 2018. As of February 17, 2023, the bank said it was owed $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest.
The court granted a default judgment in August 2023 after Brown failed to respond to the case. The Dream was not named in the default judgment.
In the petition filed in Los Angeles, CNB asked the court to register a judgment of $1,314,367.40 against Brown.
CNB can start collections efforts against Brown in California by registering the judgment. At the recent hearing, the request was approved.
Now, Brown has 30 days to respond to the case or it will be final.
The court warned Brown that if he didn’t act, his property could be seized to satisfy the debt.
“This court may order that a writ of execution or other enforcement may issue. Your wages, money, and property could be taken without further warning from the court,” the filing read. “If enforcement procedures have already been issued, the property levied on will not be distributed until 30 days after you are served with this notice.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brown is in the middle of defending himself in the $71 million lawsuit brought by his former housekeeper over a vicious dog attack at his home.
The woman claimed to have been disfigured after one of Brown’s dogs ripped out chunks of her skin. Brown denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He accused the housekeeper of having provoked the animal and causing her injuries. The parties are preparing for trial.