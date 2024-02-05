Chris Brown Demands Housekeeper Suing Him For $71 Million Over Vicious Dog Attack Expose Her Identity Before Trial
Chris Brown demanded the housekeeper who sued him for $71 million over a vicious dog attack at his property reveal her identity in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Gimme That singer asked that his ex-employee no longer be allowed to use the pseudonym Jane Doe in the case.
Brown argued pseudonyms are only supposed to be allowed in “exceptional circumstances.” He said Doe’s lawsuit contains no allegations she faced threats from him.
“The complaint contains no allegations that, other than the one-off dog bite to Jane Doe only, Plaintiffs have had any other negative or unpleasant interactions with Defendants. Plaintiffs don’t accuse Defendants of any personal threats or violence against them; at worst, defendants accidentally allowed a guard dog to bite Jane Doe when she left the house to empty the trash,” his motion reads.
WARNING: The injury photos posted below are graphic.
Brown argued Doe has no reason to keep her identity a secret and should use her real name in the court proceedings.
A judge has yet to rule.
Doe filed her shocking lawsuit against Brown in July 2021. The housekeeper said she was working at Brown’s LA mansion on December 12, 2020, when a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades attacked her.
Doe said she was outside taking out the trash when Hades came after her. She said the animal ripped parts of her face, arms, and legs off.
In her lawsuit, Doe said Brown came outside and instructed his team members to remove the dog from the home before authorities arrived.
- SEE THE SHOCKING PHOTOS: Chris Brown's Ex-Housekeeper Shows Off Injuries From Vicious Dog Attack in $71 Million Court Battle
- ‘Abused And Mistreated The Dog’: Chris Brown Blames Ex-Housekeeper For Vicious Animal Attack That Left Her Severely Injured
- Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
“That group took the dog and dumped him in a pound in Humboldt County where he was euthanized a few days later. The dog’s chip connected the dog’s ownership to the defendant Chris Brown,” Doe’s lawyer revealed in court documents.
Doe said she believed she was going to die as she lay covered in blood waiting on an ambulance. She was eventually rushed to a hospital where doctors tended to her injuries.
The housekeeper said she racked up medical bills and has had to deal with severe emotional distress ever since the attack.
Doe demanded $71 million in damages from Brown. The housekeeper’s sister Patricia, who also worked at Brown’s home, filed a separate lawsuit against Brown over the alleged emotional distress she suffered from seeing her sister following the attack.
The cases were recently combined and the parties are preparing for trial.
In his response, the entertainer denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He accused Doe of having provoked the attack and causing her own injuries.
His lawyer said Doe, “voluntarily teased, abused, and mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack.”
“[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his answer read.
Doe recently submitted photos of her alleged injuries from the attack.
A trial is scheduled for later this year.