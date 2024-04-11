Chris Brown's Alleged London Nightclub Assault Victim Drags Singer's 'Violent' History Into $16 Million Lawsuit

The man who accused Chris Brown of assaulting him inside a London nightclub is dragging the star's controversial past into the multimillion-dollar lawsuit. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victim, Amadou “Abe” Diaw, accused his tour promoter of ignoring Brown's history and fostering an environment where the "violent performer was sure to cause harm."

As this outlet reported, Diaw is suing for $16 million over the alleged brutal assault in 2023, claiming Brown smashed a bottle of Don Julio 1942 over his head at TAPE nightclub in England. According to Diaw, the No Guidance singer continued to pound him with "crushing blows" until allegedly knocking him unconscious. He claimed Brown didn't stop there, allegedly stomping on his body while he was out cold.

Source: MEGA He charged the tour promoter fostered an environment where the "violent performer was sure to cause harm."

Diaw said he was taken to hospital for his alleged injuries, which reportedly included cuts to his head and torn ligaments to his leg. In the latest filing, Brown's alleged victim slammed his tour promoter after they tried to dodge responsibility. He argued the singer's history of "violent attacks" is well-documented, so much so that it prevented him from entering several countries.

"This is a case about a corporation that knowingly created an environment where a violent performer was sure to cause harm …, Live Nation hired Chris Brown (“Brown”) to perform in a weeks-long European Tour knowing full well that Brown had engaged in considerable Prior Misconduct," Diaw's filing earlier this week read. "This Misconduct includes a litany of violent attacks that previously caused the United Kingdom’s (“UK”) and Australia’s immigration offices to deny Brown entry in their respective countries, thereby forcing Brown to cancel prior tours in 2011 and 2015, respectively."

Source: MEGA He alleged Brown smashed a tequila bottle over his head and knocked him unconscious.

Diaw argued that the tour promoter ignored the "red flags" and "proceeded with organizing the tour." He further charged that the promoter added "fuel to the fire by naming the tour the 'Under the Influence' Tour, a headline that inspires the consumption of alcohol and narcotics."

Diaw said, "It comes as no surprise that one evening following a performance, while under the influence at a London night club, Brown brutally attacked Plaintiff (with a bottle of tequila). Thus, despite knowing about Brown’s Prior Misconduct and propensity for violence, Live Nation sought to empower his bad-boy persona by assigning the tour a nefarious title, rather than minimize these threats to the public (i.e., assigning security to Brown, limiting his social engagements, etc.)"

Source: MEGA The alleged victim accused Brown of stomping on his body while he was out cold.

He argued that "Live Nation acted intentionally with conscious disregard of the consequences that could, and in fact did, occur. Because such conduct qualifies as malice and oppression, punitive damages are appropriate, and the present Motion fails." This comes after Live Nation filed a motion to dismiss some of the claims, insisting it should not be on the hook for the punitive damages he's demanding.

Source: MEGA The case is ongoing.

“All of Live Nation’s alleged conduct is expressly alleged to have been either negligent or grossly negligent, neither of which is sufficient under California law to allow for recovery of punitive damages. Plaintiff’s FAC fails to sufficiently allege that any officer, director, or managing agent of Live Nation perpetrated any oppression or malice, ratified or authorized Brown’s alleged assault of Plaintiff, or employed Brown with advance knowledge of his unfitness for the job and conscious disregard for the safety of others," the company charged. “Plaintiff has not sufficient pled that any officer, director, or managing agent of Live Nation was aware of Plaintiff’s existence or presence at the London nightclub to have willfully and deliberately failed to prevent Chris Brown from attacking Plaintiff in order to be entitled punitive damages for 'oppression.'” The case is ongoing.

