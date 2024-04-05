Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Chris Brown
Exclusive

Chris Brown's Alleged London Nightclub Assault Victim Suffers Setback in $16 Million Battle

chris brown
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The man who sued Chris Brown over an alleged attack inside a London nightclub was shut down in his recent attempt to obtain a massive default judgment against the entertainer.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Abe Diaw's motion seeking $16 million in damages for the 2023 incident.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown
Source: MEGA

In his lawsuit, Diaw claimed Brown attacked him inside TAPE nightclub in England.

Diaw said the entertainer took a bottle of Don Julio 1942 and smashed it over his head. He claimed the singer continued to hit him multiple times — and described the hits as "crushing blows."

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

In court documents, Diaw claimed he was knocked unconscious by the blows. He accused Brown of stomping on his body despite his state. He claimed to have been hospitalized for his alleged injuries. Diaw claimed he suffered cuts to his head and torn ligaments to his leg.

The alleged victim said the club had security footage of the incident. He claimed the police in London were aware and that Brown was a fugitive in the United Kingdom over the accusations.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown
Article continues below advertisement
chris brown hit million judgment over unpaid loan popeyes restaurants the dream city national bank court facing wages being seized
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Diaw said he wasn't a stranger to Brown. He claimed to have known the singer for seven years. The alleged victim said he thought the entertainer came up to him to join his table — not attack him.

Recently, the alleged victim revealed he wanted $16 million from Brown in the case. However, the court denied his request for a default judgment because he has yet to submit proof he served Brown with the lawsuit.

The case is ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown was sued by his ex-housekeeper over a vicious dog attack at his LA mansion. The woman said she had chunks of her skin torn out by a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades while taking out the trash.

Her lawsuit demanded $70 million in damages from Brown. The singer denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He accused the housekeeper of provoking the dog and causing her own injuries.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.