Chris Brown Ordered to Pay Ex-Backup Dancer $15k Over Gruesome Eye Injuries After Blowing Off Case
Chris Brown has been ordered to shell out five figures to a backup dancer who suffered gnarly injuries on one of his music videos after he blew off the case, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danielle Griffin is now almost $15k richer after suing Brown, 34, in 2019, claiming she got serious eye injuries when someone from the makeup or wardrobe department poured fake blood over her face without proper protection.
Griffin charged that she was hired in September 2017 to dance backup in the singer's music video High End, which was shot in Downtown Los Angeles and featured rappers Future and Young Thug. She said someone poured the fake liquid on her head while she wasn't wearing eye protection. When she expressed concern, she was allegedly told it was safe.
However, Griffin quickly found out that wasn't the case.
Photos obtained by TMZ showed her peepers swollen, bright red, and coated in what appeared to be greenish goop, with pus discharging from her eyes. Griffin claimed her injuries were the direct result of the "dangerous substance" poured on her at Brown's video shoot.
Her lawyer, Arshia Mardasi of Allen, Flatt, Ballidis & Leslie, revealed the distress her client faced while recovering from the injuries.
Mardasi said Griffin went to three different hospitals in 24 hours to get help for her eyes. The backup dancer was also forced to drop out of her master's degree program and miss out on other job opportunities as she spent months recovering, according to her legal team.
Following Griffin's years-long battle, documents obtained by The Blast showed a default judgment was recently made in the case. The backup dancer was awarded $11,411 in damages and $3,566.95 labeled as "costs."
Brown was ordered to pay Griffin a whopping $14,977.95 over the incident, which is chump change for the singer since he's worth an estimated $50 million.
This is not the only lawsuit that Brown is facing. He was also sued by his ex-housekeeper who claimed that the Grammy winner's dog viciously attacked her. She sued Brown for $70k in 2021 under the pseudonym Jane Doe; however, RadarOnline.com broke the story last week that she has been ordered to reveal her identity... and she better hurry.
The judge only gave her 10 days to file an amended complaint with her true name.