Chris Brown Ordered to Pay Ex-Backup Dancer $15k Over Gruesome Eye Injuries After Blowing Off Case

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay five figures to an ex-backup dancer.

Chris Brown has been ordered to shell out five figures to a backup dancer who suffered gnarly injuries on one of his music videos after he blew off the case, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danielle Griffin is now almost $15k richer after suing Brown, 34, in 2019, claiming she got serious eye injuries when someone from the makeup or wardrobe department poured fake blood over her face without proper protection.

Griffin charged that she was hired in September 2017 to dance backup in the singer's music video High End, which was shot in Downtown Los Angeles and featured rappers Future and Young Thug. She said someone poured the fake liquid on her head while she wasn't wearing eye protection. When she expressed concern, she was allegedly told it was safe.

However, Griffin quickly found out that wasn't the case.