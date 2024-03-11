Court War: Kellie Pickler's In-Laws Fighting Apple Over Subpoena For Late Sons' Phone Records and Text Messages
Kellie Pickler’s in-laws have declared war on Apple after the tech giant refused to turn over their dead son’s emails and cell phone records, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents Kyle Jacobs’ grieving parents filed a “motion to compel” in Nashville’s Davidson County Probate Court after the cell phone maker ignored a subpoena demanding their late son’s electronic data.
The head-scratching request brought by Reed and Sharon Jacobs who are the administrators of his estate comes more than a year after the 49-year-old songwriter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Nashville home he shared with Pickler.
Pickler, who became famous on the fifth season of American Idol, was sleeping inside the home at the time and later found her husband in an upstairs bedroom.
The parents want the judge to “compel Apple to respond to the Subpoena issued to it and that Apple assist in the provision of access to the Decedent’s information from his accounts,” the court documents stated.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, his parents demanded a comprehensive laundry list of data from the AT&T Subpoena Center and Apple’s law enforcement division dating back to January 1, 2021, court documents showed.
“All call originations, call termination, call attempts, voice, and text message transactions including push to talk, data communications, SMS and MMS communications, and voice communications…” the subpoena request to AT&T stated.
The request also sought their son’s electronic location via cell phone tower pings for every phone call he made along with “all iCloud data” and his contacts associated with two of his email accounts, according to the subpoena delivered on November 29, 2023.
“Apple has stated that the information requested cannot be provided,” based on the Stored Communications Act which protects the electronic communications held by a service provider.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Red High Heels singer decided not to take over her late husband’s estate – allowing his parents to handle all matters.
Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011 after meeting three years earlier. Jacobs made a name for himself writing songs for country singers Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks.
It is unknown what the data request is related to. A hearing on the motion to compel will take place this week.
William T. Ramsey, the renowned attorney representing Jacobs' parents did not respond to requests for comment.