Court War: Kellie Pickler's In-Laws Fighting Apple Over Subpoena For Late Sons' Phone Records and Text Messages

Pickler, who became famous on the fifth season of American Idol, was sleeping inside the home at the time and later found her husband in an upstairs bedroom.

The parents want the judge to “compel Apple to respond to the Subpoena issued to it and that Apple assist in the provision of access to the Decedent’s information from his accounts,” the court documents stated.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, his parents demanded a comprehensive laundry list of data from the AT&T Subpoena Center and Apple’s law enforcement division dating back to January 1, 2021, court documents showed.