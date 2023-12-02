Kellie Pickler's In-Laws Issue Subpoena Over Late Son's Phone Records and Text Messages
Kelli Pickler’s in-laws have subpoenaed their dead son’s phone records, email, and text messages, along with his electronic footprints via cell phone tower pings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The head-scratching data request brought by Kyle Jacobs’ parents — the administrators of his estate — comes nine months after the 49-year-old songwriter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Nashville he shared with Pickler.
Pickler, who became famous on the fifth season of American Idol, was sleeping inside the home at the time and later found her husband in an upstairs bedroom.
An autopsy showed Jacobs died from a shotgun wound to the head in February and death was ruled a suicide.
But in a stunning twist, his parents recently filed court documents seeking a comprehensive laundry list of data from the AT&T Subpoena Center and Apple’s law enforcement division dating back to January 1, 2021, court document obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
“All call originations, call termination, call attempts, voice, and text message transactions including push to talk, data communications, SMS and MMS communications, and voice communications…” the subpoena request to AT&T stated.
The document also requested: “Beginning and ending switch and cell site/tower identifiers for each call…,” the document showed.
The demand for data from Apple was equally extensive because it seeks “all iCloud data” along with all his contacts associated with two of his email accounts.
“All records and information regarding locations where the account was accessed, including all data stored in connection with Location Services,” along with all videos and photographs.
The court documents explain the requests are being made “to present evidence in a probate matter,” but the exact details were not available.
Jacobs’ father Reed K. Jacobs, 71, his wife, Sharon, 70, and the law firm representing the estate did not return messages left by RadarOnline.com.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Red High Heels singer decided not to take over her late husband’s estate – allowing his parents to handle all matters.
Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011 after meeting three years earlier. Jacobs made a name for himself writing songs for country singers Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks.
It is unknown if the data request is related to Jacobs’ song writing copyrights or royalaties.