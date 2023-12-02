Kellie Pickler's In-Laws Issue Subpoena Over Late Son's Phone Records and Text Messages

Kelli Pickler’s in-laws have subpoenaed their dead son’s phone records, email, and text messages, along with his electronic footprints via cell phone tower pings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The head-scratching data request brought by Kyle Jacobs’ parents — the administrators of his estate — comes nine months after the 49-year-old songwriter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Nashville he shared with Pickler.

Pickler, who became famous on the fifth season of American Idol, was sleeping inside the home at the time and later found her husband in an upstairs bedroom.