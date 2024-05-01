'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Christian's Case Under Review With L.A. City Attorney After Dodging Felony

Christine Quinn's estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, is still waiting to find out if he'll be charged in the bag-throwing arrest that allegedly involved their two-year-old. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday that "the Dumontet matter was submitted to our office and is currently under review."

This comes after our exclusive story that he avoided a felony after being booked for assault with a deadly weapon over the incident. The city attorney will now decide if Dumontet will be charged with any misdemeanors over his March arrests.