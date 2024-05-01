New York DA Sandra Doorley Trashed Colleagues Just Days Before She Berated Police Officer Over Speeding Ticket: Report

New York District Attorney Sandra Doorley appeared to bully her own colleagues in a blistering email issued just a few days before she was caught berating a police officer over a speeding ticket, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after bodycam footage captured Doorley calling a police officer an “a------” for pulling her over last month, an email has surfaced in which the Monroe County district attorney berated her own staff.