New York DA Sandra Doorley Trashed Colleagues Just Days Before She Berated Police Officer Over Speeding Ticket: Report
New York District Attorney Sandra Doorley appeared to bully her own colleagues in a blistering email issued just a few days before she was caught berating a police officer over a speeding ticket, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after bodycam footage captured Doorley calling a police officer an “a------” for pulling her over last month, an email has surfaced in which the Monroe County district attorney berated her own staff.
“Many of you are working extremely hard on your cases and have been diligent in managing your caseloads,” Doorley wrote, according to the email obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday. “Thank you so much!”
“However, many of you are a disaster, plain and simple,” the embattled district attorney continued. “This will not be tolerated.”
Doorley went on to reprimand her staffers for allegedly “ignoring” their duties as prosecutors.
She also called the work done by her staffers “discouraging and disheartening” and threatened “changes” if things did not improve.
“It is unacceptable to ignore your duties as a prosecutor,” she wrote in last month’s email. “I have gone to great lengths to advocate for higher salaries and raises. To see many of you drop the ball on so many cases, is discouraging and disheartening.”
“Starting the week of May 6th, each of you, including bureau chiefs, will meet with me personally to discuss your caseloads,” Doorley continued. “Bureau chiefs need not attend the meetings with the members of your bureau. Appeals attorneys need not be concerned.”
“Be prepared to discuss the status of all of your cases, including felony investigations,” the Monroe County district attorney concluded the email. “Depending on the status of caseloads at that time, you should expect changes and movement.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doorley’s surprising email was issued just a few days before she was pulled over for speeding on April 22.
According to police records, Doorley was driving 20 MPH over the legal speed limit in Webster, New York when she was pulled over. She then pulled away and drove her vehicle back to her home, at which point she was confronted by a police officer outside her garage.
"I'm sorry. I'm the DA. I was going 55 coming from work,” Doorley was captured saying on the officer’s body camera. "Just write me a ticket."
Doorley then apologized for the incident after she faced significant backlash for her surprising behavior.
“Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws,” she said in a statement last week. “Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33-year career to the safety of this community.”
“My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again,” she continued. “I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County.”
The Rochester City Council has since asked New York State District Attorney General Letitia James to investigate Doorley's concerning conduct.
“Recent body camera footage, shared by the Webster Police Department, has raised significant concerns regarding Ms. Doorley's behavior during a traffic stop in Webster, New York,” the council wrote.
“This incident has led us to question her fitness to serve as District Attorney, and we believe an investigation by your office is warranted.”